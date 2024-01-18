Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 18, 2024

By Press Release

SR 14

Click on photo to enlarge map.

The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.

The closures are necessary to perform pavement replacement, inside shoulder work and set K-rail  that will extend the life of the existing lanes by a minimum of 40 years and improve ride quality. Currently, construction work is on-going Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday through Saturday, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to minimize traffic impacts.  Northbound SR-14 has two lanes open from Avenue I to Avenue A.

Closures are as follows:

Monday, Jan. 22 – Friday, Jan. 26: Nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Full Freeway Closure: Southbound SR-14 from Palmdale Boulevard through Avenue N

Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and grinding associated with construction activities. The schedule is weather permitting, and all dates and times are subject to change. Detour signs will be posted. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes. Real time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Construction is scheduled from Spring of 2023 through Winter 2025/2026. Cost is estimated at $164 million. Atkinson Construction of Irvine is the contractor.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Move Over”.

