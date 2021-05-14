header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 14
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Camp Hosts Needed at Saddleback Butte State Park, New Updates Announced for Mojave Area State Parks
| Friday, May 14, 2021
camp hosts needed
Saddleback Butte State Park host site. The park is located 17 miles east of Lancaster on Avenue J East.

Saddleback Butte State Park announced it is urgently searching for volunteers to become camp hosts beginning June 1.

Saddleback Butte is about 1.5 hours north of Los Angeles near Lancaster, California, at the western end of the Mojave Desert. The park is quiet with a small campground and picnic area, and hiking trails up the desert mountain. The small town of Lake Los Angeles is located 4 miles away.

Duties include greeting visitors and campers, selling firewood, light grounds maintenance and restroom cleaning, opening/closing gates, and monitoring the water filling station.

Hosts must be friendly and have good customer service skills. Daily work hours are generally less than 5 hours a day but vary seasonally, and days off are during the week but are flexible.

Camp hosts can also be trained to present weekend interpretive programs if interested.

A host is urgently needed beginning June 1. The Camp Host position is for 3-6 months; future time periods can also be reserved. Hosts are not paid, but the campsite and hookups are provided for free.

Hosts must have their own trailer or RV, and pass a background check. More info about the position and the park can be found at https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=24561. Email Jean.Rhyne@parks.ca.gov for questions, or to apply.

 

California State Parks (Mojave Area) Updates

* Antelope Valley Indian Museum: http://AVIM.parks.ca.gov The museum is now open with the following COVID safety protocols in place:

– Face coverings are required to enter and explore the museum.

– Visitor groups are limited to household members only. Gatherings and events, including birthday parties, are not permitted.

– Only 6 household groups will be allowed inside the museum at one time (one per gallery), so be prepared to wait in line outside for your turn.

– View the complete list of new COVID-19 rules here.

* Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve: The park is open for day use and hiking, but the visitor center will not be opening this season. Due to very low rainfall over the winter, we did not have a wildflower bloom this year. Visit www.parks.ca.gov/PoppyReserve for information and to view our live PoppyCam.

* Red Rock Canyon State Park: Ricardo Campground, picnic area, and the hiking trails and primitive roads are open. The Visitor Center information desk is currently open on weekends with limited occupancy, but the exhibit area is still closed until further notice. www.parks.ca.gov/RedRockCanyonStatePark.

* Saddleback Butte State Park: The visitor center is open on weekends 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of May with limited capacity. The picnic area, hiking trails and campground are open. www.parks.ca.gov/SaddlebackButte

* Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park: Tours are currently postponed until Fall of 2021. www.parks.ca.gov/TomoKahni

* Arthur B. Ripley Desert Woodland State Park: The park is open for day-use and hiking. www.parks.ca.gov/RipleyDesertWoodland
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
City Receives More Than 800 Rental Assistance Applications
Friday, May 14, 2021
City Receives More Than 800 Rental Assistance Applications
The city of Santa Clarita received approximately 850 applications for its rental assistance program ahead of the program’s April 30 application deadline.
FULL STORY...
Camp Hosts Needed at Saddleback Butte State Park, New Updates Announced for Mojave Area State Parks
Friday, May 14, 2021
Camp Hosts Needed at Saddleback Butte State Park, New Updates Announced for Mojave Area State Parks
Saddleback Butte State Park announced it is urgently searching for volunteers to become camp hosts beginning June 1.
FULL STORY...
LA County to Review CDC’s Masking Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
Friday, May 14, 2021
LA County to Review CDC’s Masking Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said it will review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's newly released guidance for fully vaccinated residents in order to make adjustments to the current County and state guidelines.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Receives More Than 800 Rental Assistance Applications
The city of Santa Clarita received approximately 850 applications for its rental assistance program ahead of the program’s April 30 application deadline.
City Receives More Than 800 Rental Assistance Applications
Camp Hosts Needed at Saddleback Butte State Park, New Updates Announced for Mojave Area State Parks
Saddleback Butte State Park announced it is urgently searching for volunteers to become camp hosts beginning June 1.
Camp Hosts Needed at Saddleback Butte State Park, New Updates Announced for Mojave Area State Parks
LA County to Review CDC’s Masking Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said it will review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's newly released guidance for fully vaccinated residents in order to make adjustments to the current County and state guidelines.
LA County to Review CDC’s Masking Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
City Releases Updated Schedule for Concerts in the Park
The city of Santa Clarita released an updated schedule for the Concerts in the Park series set to take place in July and August.
City Releases Updated Schedule for Concerts in the Park
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated People; SCV Cases Total 27,825
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance Thursday indicating that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume activities that were done prior to the pandemic.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated People; SCV Cases Total 27,825
SCV Median Home Price $795,000 Hits Record
A total of 277 single-family homes changed owners during April in the Santa Clarita Valley as the as the tight inventory rose to its highest level in five months, though remained well below year-ago totals, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
SCV Median Home Price $795,000 Hits Record
SCOPE Files Legal Complaint Over L.A. County’s Failure to Abide by Brown Act
After making numerous requests for correction for failure by the County Board of Supervisors to abide by various sections of the Brown Act, the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment was left with no option than to file a formal legal complaint.
SCOPE Files Legal Complaint Over L.A. County’s Failure to Abide by Brown Act
Las Vegas Sexual Assault Case Against SCV Realtor Dismissed, L.A. County Case “Still Active”
The case against a prominent Santa Clarita Valley Realtor who had been accused of a sexual assault stemming from a Las Vegas real estate conference last summer was dismissed, a court clerk confirmed Thursday.
Las Vegas Sexual Assault Case Against SCV Realtor Dismissed, L.A. County Case “Still Active”
May 19, May 20: Tommy’s Boats Grill & Chill Hiring Event
Tommy's Boats - a national boat dealership brand with locations in Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Michigan - announced a new location opening soon in Castaic.
May 19, May 20: Tommy’s Boats Grill & Chill Hiring Event
Saugus High QB Named Foothill League Player of the Year
Foothill League coaches announced their choice for Player of the Year and their All-League teams recently.
Saugus High QB Named Foothill League Player of the Year
Valencia High Student Awarded California Credit Union Scholarship
California Credit Union has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in its annual College Scholarship Program.
Valencia High Student Awarded California Credit Union Scholarship
Mayor Taking Human Relations Roundtable Criticisms “Very Seriously”
Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda responded Tuesday to criticisms of the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, which was formed as a result of last summer’s protests about issues involving race relations.
Mayor Taking Human Relations Roundtable Criticisms “Very Seriously”
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
Local Shop Donates Leftover Bagels To Help Families
Six days a week, Santa Clarita Grocery opens its warehouse to people in need.
Local Shop Donates Leftover Bagels To Help Families
Newsom Announces $20 Billion Investment to Public Schools
As part of the $100 billion California Comeback Plan, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $20 billion to transform California public schools into gateways of equity and opportunity.
Newsom Announces $20 Billion Investment to Public Schools
LACDA Extends Registration For Elderly Family Public Housing Sites, Including Valencia
The LA County Development Authority have extended the deadline to register for elderly family housing sites from June to the end of the year. 
LACDA Extends Registration For Elderly Family Public Housing Sites, Including Valencia
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Announces Vaccinations for 12-15 Year Olds; SCV Cases Total 27,814
Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, affirmed the recommendation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, FDA, to expand the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years of age.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Announces Vaccinations for 12-15 Year Olds; SCV Cases Total 27,814
LA County To Assist Businesses With PPE
Los Angeles County with PPE unite is giving small businesses 30 days of free PPE, to help these businesses stay open and operating during the Pandemic.
LA County To Assist Businesses With PPE
Girl Scouts To Hold Fundraiser For Dorsey Family
A troop of local Girl Scouts is set to host a silver-medal fundraiser for the Dorsey family this coming Saturday, pairing item donations with purchases at Firehouse Subs.  
Girl Scouts To Hold Fundraiser For Dorsey Family
LA County Receives Emergency Housing Vouchers
Los Angeles County received the fourth largest allocation of emergency housing vouchers for those in desperate need of housing assistance, the LA County Development Authority announced Wednesday. 
LA County Receives Emergency Housing Vouchers
Man Accused Of Killing 6 In Gorman Crash Pleads No Contest; Man Sentenced For Child, Domestic Abuse
Two men accused of committing crimes in the Santa Clarita Valley were sentenced in court this week.
Man Accused Of Killing 6 In Gorman Crash Pleads No Contest; Man Sentenced For Child, Domestic Abuse
College Of The Canyons Announces ‘Grad Walks’ Plans
This year's College of the Canyons graduates will have the opportunity to celebrate offline with an in-person graduation experience.
College Of The Canyons Announces ‘Grad Walks’ Plans
New Indie Record Store, Gray Skull Vinyl, Opens in Canyon Country
A new independent record store, Gray Skull Vinyl, has opened in Canyon Country, where local music fans and collectors have suffered without one for years.
New Indie Record Store, Gray Skull Vinyl, Opens in Canyon Country
%d bloggers like this: