Camp Hosts Needed at Saddleback Butte State Park, New Updates Announced for Mojave Area State Parks

Saddleback Butte State Park announced it is urgently searching for volunteers to become camp hosts beginning June 1.

Saddleback Butte is about 1.5 hours north of Los Angeles near Lancaster, California, at the western end of the Mojave Desert. The park is quiet with a small campground and picnic area, and hiking trails up the desert mountain. The small town of Lake Los Angeles is located 4 miles away.

Duties include greeting visitors and campers, selling firewood, light grounds maintenance and restroom cleaning, opening/closing gates, and monitoring the water filling station.

Hosts must be friendly and have good customer service skills. Daily work hours are generally less than 5 hours a day but vary seasonally, and days off are during the week but are flexible.

Camp hosts can also be trained to present weekend interpretive programs if interested.

A host is urgently needed beginning June 1. The Camp Host position is for 3-6 months; future time periods can also be reserved. Hosts are not paid, but the campsite and hookups are provided for free.

Hosts must have their own trailer or RV, and pass a background check. More info about the position and the park can be found at https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=24561. Email Jean.Rhyne@parks.ca.gov for questions, or to apply.

California State Parks (Mojave Area) Updates

* Antelope Valley Indian Museum: http://AVIM.parks.ca.gov The museum is now open with the following COVID safety protocols in place:

– Face coverings are required to enter and explore the museum.

– Visitor groups are limited to household members only. Gatherings and events, including birthday parties, are not permitted.

– Only 6 household groups will be allowed inside the museum at one time (one per gallery), so be prepared to wait in line outside for your turn.

– View the complete list of new COVID-19 rules here.

* Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve: The park is open for day use and hiking, but the visitor center will not be opening this season. Due to very low rainfall over the winter, we did not have a wildflower bloom this year. Visit www.parks.ca.gov/PoppyReserve for information and to view our live PoppyCam.

* Red Rock Canyon State Park: Ricardo Campground, picnic area, and the hiking trails and primitive roads are open. The Visitor Center information desk is currently open on weekends with limited occupancy, but the exhibit area is still closed until further notice. www.parks.ca.gov/RedRockCanyonStatePark.

* Saddleback Butte State Park: The visitor center is open on weekends 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of May with limited capacity. The picnic area, hiking trails and campground are open. www.parks.ca.gov/SaddlebackButte

* Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park: Tours are currently postponed until Fall of 2021. www.parks.ca.gov/TomoKahni

* Arthur B. Ripley Desert Woodland State Park: The park is open for day-use and hiking. www.parks.ca.gov/RipleyDesertWoodland

