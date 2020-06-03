Campbell Exits SCV Water Board of Directors

After serving the Santa Clarita Valley for 23 years as a Board member for the Newhall County Water District, Castaic Lake Water Agency and SCV Water, Tom Campbell resigned his position, effective May 27.
Campbell represented Division 2 on the SCV Water Board of Directors, serving portions of Valencia, Saugus and Canyon Country.
Moving forward, Campbell will focus his time and efforts on his family.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Tom for his years of exemplary service to our board and to the SCV community. During Tom’s tenure on CLWA’s Board, his efforts helped to secure our long-term water supply reliability here in the SCV,” said Gary Martin, SCV Water board president.
Campbell’s background in the water industry has been an asset to providing the agency’s Board of Directors with valuable insights into infrastructure construction and maintenance as well as its overall capital improvement plan. Campbell was elected in 1997 to the NCWD Board of Directors. There he served as Vice President in 1998, President in 1999, and Vice President again in 2000.
He was appointed to the CLWA Board of Directors in 2001 to fill an at-large seat. He served on the CLWA Board for 16 years, six of those years as Board President.
Most recently he served as the Chair of the SCV Water Engineering and Operations Committee and was a member of the Finance and Administration Committee and Water Resources and Watershed Committee.
“I am thankful to have been a part of some defining moments in the Agency’s history, like the purchase of the Valencia Water Company and the formation of SCV Water,” Campbell said. “It’s been rewarding to see our customers and community benefit from our regional approach to water management.”
“I think his most enduring contribution will turn out be the creation of our new valley-wide water agency, SCV Water,” Martin said. “It is fitting that as Tom moves on to the next chapter of his life, SCV Water is already making strides to accomplish his vision of becoming a best-in-class water agency. We wish Tom and his family the very best.”
Campbell’s current term will expire in January 2021. At the June 2, 2020, regular SCV Water Board meeting, the board voted to eliminate the now-vacant seat.
Initially at 15 seats when formed in January 2018, the Board is set to reduce in size from the current 12 members to 9 members over the next two elections. The elections scheduled for November 2020 and November 2022 will result in three elected officials representing each of the three new electoral districts.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our valley for over two decades, and I want to thank the board and staff for all of their hard work and dedication over the years,” Campbell said.
About SCV Water
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.YourSCVwater.com.
