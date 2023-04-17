header image

1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Cancer Survivors, Caregivers Invited to Celebrate at Relay For Life
| Monday, Apr 17, 2023
Relay photo Survivors

Are you a cancer survivor? Have you ever been told, “You have cancer”? Have you ever been a caregiver to someone with cancer? We want to honor, support and celebrate you at Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 6.

The American Cancer Society’s free and family-friendly signature event, Relay for Life of the Santa Clarita Valley, takes place on Saturday, May 6, at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. with the Mardi Gras theme “Cirque du Cure.” Cancer survivors and caregivers are at the heart of the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives and are celebrated each year as honored guests.

Survivors and caregivers are invited to come early at 8 a.m. to enjoy a light breakfast at Survivor Village, a dedicated area, where they can relax and enjoy complimentary snacks, lunch, and refreshments throughout the day. From 9-11 a.m. they are pampered with free manicures, hair styling and wig selection. All survivors attending receive a free goodie bag.

The Survivor Ceremony and Parade takes place at 11 a.m., with survivors and caregivers walking the track as friends and family cheer from the sidelines. At the completion of the lap, community heroes such as veterans and healthcare workers congratulate survivors and caregivers ­­– “heroes to heroes” – and present them with special medals.

Throughout the day, activities include crafts, music, entertainment and a photo booth. Survivors can place their handprints on the Wall of Hope and decorate pinwheel flowers to decorate the Caregivers Garden Float that will lead the afternoon’s Mardi Gras Parade lap.

A Dessert Bar is provided in Survivor Village at 5 p.m. before the inspirational Luminaria Ceremony at 7 p.m. This moving ceremony, lit by hundreds of luminaria bags, honors and remembers the many people who have faced cancer. Luminaria Bags can be purchased and decorated ahead of time or at the event to memorialize a loved one or celebrate a survivor, including a special silver Luminaria Bag to commemorate our 25th anniversary.

Each year Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley raises funds for research and programs to help cancer patients and their caregivers. Please invite friends and family currently living with cancer, those who have survived and caregivers to attend Relay and join us in celebrating them. When we devote our time and energy to lead the fight against cancer, we become the voice of the American Cancer Society in our community.

Survivors and caregivers can register in advance at SCVRelay.org; or by emailing Laura Peach at survivors@scvrelay.org; or in person on the day of the event. This year’s Relay sponsor is UCLA Health.

For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/SCVRelay or www.SCVRelay.org or contact Abby Smith at (661) 855-4541 or Abby.Smith@cancer.org.

