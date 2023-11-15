Nov. 18: Relay for Life Holiday Boutique

Embrace the holiday spirit as you shop at the Annual Holiday Boutique benefitting the American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The Annual Holiday Boutique features unique and thoughtful items for the gift-giving season including holiday gifts, hostess gifts, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind treasures, with 50+ vendors and plenty of holiday cheer.

Browse through aisles of hand-made holiday items such as greeting cards, gift bags and tags, tile coasters, wreaths and decorations. Other handcrafted items include jewelry, quilts, fleece blankets, woodwork, tea towels, and aprons. Original gifts will be available including Simple Succulents, hand-sewn kitchen couture, LED Lit glass blocks and other home décor, along with personal items such as comfy flannel shirts, hair accessories, jewelry, and essential oils. And, of course, there will be toys!

Money raised at this event funds local cancer patient and family services, as well as research, education, and advocacy. Relay For Life teams donating 100% of the proceeds from their sales to the American Cancer Society include Cards For A Cure, Coasters For A Cure, Toys For A Cure, Blankets For A Cure, Patty’s Pumpkins, Team Donnie and Buc“Cure”neers.

For information about the services that the American Cancer Society provides, visit the website at www.cancer.org or call the 24/7 toll-free live chat line at 800-227-2345. Locally, please contact Abby.Smith@cancer.org.

