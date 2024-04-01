April 6: American Cancer Society Relay Rally

Join the fun at the Relay Rally on Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Newhall Crossing, located at the courtyard by Laemmle Theatre, 22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321. There will be face painting, cape decorating and games for all ages. Luminarias will be ready for decorating to honor a cancer survivor or memorialize a lost loved one. Information and advocacy about American Cancer Society services for patients, survivor and their families will also be available.

Relay Rally is a warm-up event for the annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, taking place this year on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Central Park, with the theme “May The Cure Be With You” – a free and family-friendly Disney/Star Wars celebration. Disney is celebrating 100 years of wonder, and the American Cancer Society is celebrating 110 years of fighting back to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

While you’re at the Relay Rally, enjoy the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market, just across the street in the Newhall Library parking lot, featuring fresh produce and artisan products from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There’s also plenty of shopping and restaurants in Old Town Newhall to make your outing complete.

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Since 1999, the Santa Clarita Valley has raised over $8.9 million to support cancer research and services for local patients and their families, including free rides to cancer patients’ treatment appointments, places to stay when treatment is delivered far from home, and a 24/7 live chat service.

This year’s sponsors include Daiichi-Sankyo, UCLA Health, Keck Medicine of USC and Henry Mayo Newhall, and Boston Scientific. For additional information and to register for the event, visit www.Facebook.com/SCVRelay or www.SCVRelay.org.

Contact Abby Smith at (661) 855-4541 or Abby.Smith@cancer.org for information about becoming a sponsor for Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...