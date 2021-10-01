header image

1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon. [story]
New York Observer
Carousel Ranch Supporters Celebrate the 25th Annual ‘Heart of the West’
| Friday, Oct 1, 2021
Credit: Eleanor Gray Photography

Carousel Ranch supporters enjoyed an evening of great food, impressive riding celebrations, and exciting auction items at the 25th annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration on August 28th, 2021.

The event this year was presented in a hybrid format, with guests having the option to attend the event at the Carousel Ranch site or to view and join in the festivities with an at-home, live virtual experience.

Credit: Eleanor Gray Photography

This year also marked 25 years of Carousel Ranch being part of the Santa Clarita community and 25 years of their work providing equestrian therapy and other special programs for children and young adults with disabilities.

Credit: Eleanor Gray Photography

All ticket options included a delicious barbecue dinner, entertainment, commemorative gift, and access to live and silent auctions. In-person catering was provided by Salt Creek Grille and at-home guests enjoyed dinner from Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co., and Marston’s Restaurant.

Since 1997, the Ranch has provided equestrian therapy for children with disabilities. The nonprofit added its Ready-to-Work vocational training program five years ago for young adults with special needs.

Credit: Eleanor Gray Photography

The Carousel Ranch property is located on 34289 Rocking Horse Road, Santa Clarita, California 91390. To learn more about Carousel Ranch, visit www.CarouselRanch.org.

ABOUT CAROUSEL RANCH, INC.

Founded in 1997, Carousel Ranch, Inc. provides equestrian therapy and vocational training programs for children and young adults with disabilities. By creating unique and individualized programs to meet each student’s specific needs and goals, the Ranch strives to create an atmosphere where every child and young adult can and will succeed… a place where therapy is disguised as fun. The equestrian therapy program utilizes a combination of vaulting (gymnastics on a moving horse) and therapeutic riding (both English and Western). The Ready-to-Work! program, which began in 2016, is a unique work readiness, job training and social entrepreneurship program for young adults with special needs interested in joining the workforce. Carousel Ranch is located at 34289 Rocking Horse Road, Santa Clarita, California 91390. For more information call Carousel Ranch at 661. 268.8010 or visit www.CarouselRanch.org.
