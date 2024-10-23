Castaic Union School District Awarded $261,395 Grant For Shade Structures

|
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has launched a new College and Career Pathway Program aimed at providing second chances for justice-involved youth.
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $261,395 grant from the OPSC.
The William S. Hart Regiment is thrilled to host one of the largest marching band competitions in Southern California.
Since the start of the year, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s investment of $59.2 million in No Place Like Home dollars has resulted in 335 units.
Beginning today, 88.5-FM’s Latin Alt HD3 station, the first 24/7 Latin Alternative music format HD station in the country, will be going by a new name, “Bilingual Sounds.”
The beloved Festival of Trees is back for its 22nd year. Producing an assortment of stunning holiday decorations, the event will return Nov. 22-24 to the Canyon Country Community Center.
Santa Clarita Artists Association member Jamie Santellano will present her solo exhibition, "Nocturnal's Tale," Nov. 1-3 at the SCAA Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
“Love Line Premium Liquors,” the exclusive collection of wine and spirits from the Valencia based, Princess Cruises, created and curated by creative, celebrity partners is adding a little more sparkle to the line-up with delicious drinks from Betty Booze and Betty Buzz, founded by actor and entrepreneur Blake Lively.
At the Oct. 22, City Council meeting, the City Council adopted a resolution to support the city of Santa Clarita’s efforts to be designated as a Clean California Community.
California State University, Northridge will celebrate Africana Studies Week beginning Nov. 1, with a special plaque commemoration of the founding faculty of the department, and will culminate the celebration on Nov. 4 with a lecture and alumni panel discussion.
The community is invited to Carousel Ranch on Saturday, Oct. 26 for a tour and open house highlighting the Ready to Work program, a vocational training program for young adults with special needs.
Valencia High School’s Marching Band and Color Guard announced that the Pride of the Vikings received top honors at the 28th Annual Moorpark High School Battle of the Bands field tournament held in Moorpark on Saturday, Oct. 19.
1888
- 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground
]
The Sun Princess, the newest, next-level Love Boat from Princess Cruises, headedquartered in Valencia, has debuted in North America, arriving in Ft. Lauderdale after a successful inaugural Mediterranean season.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, joined by 15 Assemblymembers and state Senators. has issued a formal request to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, calling for an immediate State of Emergency declaration in response to the ongoing public health disaster caused by the underground chemical fire at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Get ready to travel back in time as the city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Trammel Crow Company, breaks ground on the Pioneer Oil Refinery historical site, located on the corner of Needham Ranch Parkway and Pioneer Way, on Tuesday, Oct.29 at 10 a.m.
College of the Canyons sophomore music student Brooke Bailey was on her way to school one morning when she received a phone call that would change her life.
The 29th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo, hosted on Saturday, Sept. 21, welcomed a total 1,189 participants from the community.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has been honored as one of the 2024 Diversity, Equity + Inclusion Leaders of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Inside The Valley magazine.
Mrs. Fields, the iconic brand known for its soft, fresh-baked cookies and sweet treats, has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Santa Clarita. The new store, located at the Valencia Town Center Mall at 24201 Valencia Blvd., opened to the public on Oct. 9.
Did you know that the Santa Clarita Public Library offers passport acceptance services? Whether you're planning a vacation, studying abroad or reconnecting with family, the Library is here to support your journey.
Three different players had double-digit kill totals as The Master's women's volleyball team defeated the Hope International Royals 25-23, 26-28, 27-25, 25-18 Friday, Oct. 18 in Fullerton.
College of the Canyons men's cross country competed at the annual Mt. San Antonio College Invitational on Friday, Oct. 18, running to a ninth-place finish in its final tune-up before the upcoming conference championship meet.
The Child & Family Center, in partnership with First Presbyterian Church of Newhall will present “Empowered Families Workshops,” a series of three presentations for parents and caregivers presented by professionals from the Child & Family Center Prevention and Outreach team.
