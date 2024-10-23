Castaic Union School District Awarded $261,395 Grant For Shade Structures

The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $261,395 grant from the Office of Public School Construction.

The funds from this grant, combined with the District’s prior Measure QS bond pull, will be used to install much-needed shade structures at two of the District’s campuses, Castaic Elementary and Northlake Hills Elementary Schools.

Each campus will receive two shade structures, with one being placed over the Transitional Kindergarten/Kindergarten yard and the other over the 1st through 6th grade play structures. These improvements aim to enhance the outdoor environments for students by providing protection from the sun and creating more comfortable play and learning spaces.

The grant was presented to the District by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, next to the playground at Castaic Elementary School.

To learn more about these schools or the rest of the Castaic Union School District check out their website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...