Chamber Announces Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ Luncheon Now Open

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced nominations are officially open for their in-person “Salute to Patriots” event.
Details of the luncheon will be announced soon, but nominations are open now through Monday, Oct. 25. The SCV Chamber will be recognizing Veterans who have not just served our country but have made an impact in the SCV business community.
“The SCV Chamber takes great pride in being able to honor our veterans every year and to highlight different individuals each year who have not only served our country, but our business community as well,” stated John Vance, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “We are pleased to bring this important community event back in person, as we understand the value of this event for our veterans, their families and our full community.”
The SCV Chamber is pleased to host this event in person. Given the pandemic last year, the event was shifted to a virtual setting. In addition to this year’s honorees, the SCV Chamber will be inviting last year’s veterans to the event to have their certificates properly presented.
“This Luncheon is a truly unique opportunity to show our respect for those whose service at the community and national level brings so much good into our lives; service that sometimes goes unrecognized,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We hope community members consider spending the afternoon with us as we honor the impact of these extraordinary individuals.”
Nominations are open to all who have served this country and made an impact in the Santa Clarita Valley business community. Please note candidates running for office during an election year are not eligible.
Sponsorships are currently available as well and more information can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com.
About the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce
The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
The Justice Department joins law enforcement partners, victim services professionals, advocates and communities across the country in observing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and announces more than $476 million in Office on Violence Against Women grants.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 173, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
The beloved butcher shop, Bob’s Country Meats, plans to temporarily close as store owner Keith Mowry is in critical condition fighting an infection at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to daughter-in-law Ariel.
SACRAMENTO - To help fund the California Highway Patrol’s yearlong effort to promote safety for bicyclists and pedestrians, the Department has been awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project IX grant.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday a statewide effort to secure donations with the goal of providing one million books for students and their families
It is time to celebrate everything that makes Santa Clarita an All-Star City! We are thrilled to once again hold our landmark State of the City event in person for 2021. The big event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3:00 p.m. at the brand-new Canyon Country Community Center.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,920 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death, bringing the total number of deaths to 172 since the pandemic began.
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the community to join them for Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona. The event will be held at the Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market Street, on Oct. 10, at 1:00 p.m.
On Oct. 2, 2021 Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. and local vendors will gather around the kid’s pool to watch crates full of rubber ducks make their way down the slide to the finish line at the Aquatic Center in Canyon Country from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
