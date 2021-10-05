header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
78°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 5
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Chamber Announces Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ Luncheon Now Open
| Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced nominations are officially open for their in-person “Salute to Patriots” event.

Details of the luncheon will be announced soon, but nominations are open now through Monday, Oct. 25. The SCV Chamber will be recognizing Veterans who have not just served our country but have made an impact in the SCV business community.

“The SCV Chamber takes great pride in being able to honor our veterans every year and to highlight different individuals each year who have not only served our country, but our business community as well,” stated John Vance, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “We are pleased to bring this important community event back in person, as we understand the value of this event for our veterans, their families and our full community.”

The SCV Chamber is pleased to host this event in person. Given the pandemic last year, the event was shifted to a virtual setting. In addition to this year’s honorees, the SCV Chamber will be inviting last year’s veterans to the event to have their certificates properly presented.

“This Luncheon is a truly unique opportunity to show our respect for those whose service at the community and national level brings so much good into our lives; service that sometimes goes unrecognized,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We hope community members consider spending the afternoon with us as we honor the impact of these extraordinary individuals.”

A nomination form can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com or visiting the event page at www.scvchamber.com.

Nominations are open to all who have served this country and made an impact in the Santa Clarita Valley business community. Please note candidates running for office during an election year are not eligible.

Sponsorships are currently available as well and more information can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com.

 

About the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
10-05-2021 Chamber Announces Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ Luncheon Now Open
10-04-2021 Learn About Perennials & Natives at SCV Water’s October Gardening Class
10-04-2021 Longtime SCV Staple Bob’s Country Meats to Close Temporarily
09-30-2021 SCV Water Board of Directors Votes to Continue with Remote Meetings
09-30-2021 Valencia-Based Lief Labs Internationally Recognized for Quality Control
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Justice Department Commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The Justice Department joins law enforcement partners, victim services professionals, advocates and communities across the country in observing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and announces more than $476 million in Office on Violence Against Women grants.
Justice Department Commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Chamber Announces Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ Luncheon Now Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced nominations are officially open for their in-person "Salute to Patriots" event.
Chamber Announces Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ Luncheon Now Open
Henry Mayo to Offer Free Flu Shots to the Community
On Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host a free drive-thru flu shot clinic.
Henry Mayo to Offer Free Flu Shots to the Community
Today in SCV History (Oct. 5)
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 173rd Death; SCV Tops 36,000 Total Cases
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 173, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 173rd Death; SCV Tops 36,000 Total Cases
In-Person Programs Return to L.A. County Library
L.A. County Library is excited to announce that in-person programs are returning to many of its locations starting in October.
In-Person Programs Return to L.A. County Library
Oct. 6: Santa Clarita Public Safety Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Public Safety Committee will hold a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10:00 a.m.
Oct. 6: Santa Clarita Public Safety Committee Meeting
SCV Senior Center Announces October Events Lineup
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida has announced its lineup of October events.
SCV Senior Center Announces October Events Lineup
Learn About Perennials & Natives at SCV Water’s October Gardening Class
Want to find beauty in your yard year after year? Learn how to landscape using perennials and native plants! Perennials are plants that live two or more years.
Learn About Perennials & Natives at SCV Water’s October Gardening Class
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Rideshare Week
Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to use alternative modes of transportation during Rideshare Week beginning Monday, Oct. 4, lasting through Friday, Oct. 8.
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Rideshare Week
City Manager’s Monthly Message – October 2021
The culmination of a major project is always an exciting time.
City Manager’s Monthly Message – October 2021
Oct. 7: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6:00 p.m.
Oct. 7: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Meet the Browns,’ ‘Purple Hearts,’ Three More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 4 - Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Meet the Browns,’ ‘Purple Hearts,’ Three More Productions
Longtime SCV Staple Bob’s Country Meats to Close Temporarily
The beloved butcher shop, Bob’s Country Meats, plans to temporarily close as store owner Keith Mowry is in critical condition fighting an infection at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to daughter-in-law Ariel.
Longtime SCV Staple Bob’s Country Meats to Close Temporarily
Deputy-Involved Shooting Leaves One Dead in Stevenson Ranch
A man was reportedly killed after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were involved in a shooting in Stevenson Ranch Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.
Deputy-Involved Shooting Leaves One Dead in Stevenson Ranch
CHP Awarded Grant to Help Enforce Bicyclists, Pedestrian Safety
SACRAMENTO - To help fund the California Highway Patrol’s yearlong effort to promote safety for bicyclists and pedestrians, the Department has been awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project IX grant.
CHP Awarded Grant to Help Enforce Bicyclists, Pedestrian Safety
California Schools Chief Announces Statewide Literacy Campaign
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday a statewide effort to secure donations with the goal of providing one million books for students and their families
California Schools Chief Announces Statewide Literacy Campaign
Today in SCV History (Oct. 4)
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Alex Mentry
Today in SCV History (Oct. 3)
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2021
It is time to celebrate everything that makes Santa Clarita an All-Star City! We are thrilled to once again hold our landmark State of the City event in person for 2021. The big event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3:00 p.m. at the brand-new Canyon Country Community Center.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Confirm 172nd Death; 35,920 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,920 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death, bringing the total number of deaths to 172 since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Confirm 172nd Death; 35,920 Total SCV Cases
Oct. 10: Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the community to join them for Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona. The event will be held at the Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market Street, on Oct. 10, at 1:00 p.m.
Oct. 10: Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona
Oct. 2: Annual Rubber Duck Dash Returns
On Oct. 2, 2021 Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. and local vendors will gather around the kid’s pool to watch crates full of rubber ducks make their way down the slide to the finish line at the Aquatic Center in Canyon Country from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Oct. 2: Annual Rubber Duck Dash Returns
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: