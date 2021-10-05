Chamber Announces Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ Luncheon Now Open

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced nominations are officially open for their in-person “Salute to Patriots” event.

Details of the luncheon will be announced soon, but nominations are open now through Monday, Oct. 25. The SCV Chamber will be recognizing Veterans who have not just served our country but have made an impact in the SCV business community.

“The SCV Chamber takes great pride in being able to honor our veterans every year and to highlight different individuals each year who have not only served our country, but our business community as well,” stated John Vance, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “We are pleased to bring this important community event back in person, as we understand the value of this event for our veterans, their families and our full community.”

The SCV Chamber is pleased to host this event in person. Given the pandemic last year, the event was shifted to a virtual setting. In addition to this year’s honorees, the SCV Chamber will be inviting last year’s veterans to the event to have their certificates properly presented.

“This Luncheon is a truly unique opportunity to show our respect for those whose service at the community and national level brings so much good into our lives; service that sometimes goes unrecognized,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We hope community members consider spending the afternoon with us as we honor the impact of these extraordinary individuals.”

A nomination form can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com or visiting the event page at www.scvchamber.com.

Nominations are open to all who have served this country and made an impact in the Santa Clarita Valley business community. Please note candidates running for office during an election year are not eligible.

Sponsorships are currently available as well and more information can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

