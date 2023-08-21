Chamber of Commerce Announces Inaugural Black Business Month Honorees

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the honorees for its 2023 Black Business Month Celebration, hosted at the California Institute of the Arts on Aug. 31 at 5:30 PM.

The event will acknowledge and show appreciation for black-owned businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley.

“As we celebrate Black Business Month, it allows our community to recognize the importance of black-owned businesses when it comes to contributing to our economy. This year’s honorees are both very deserving of this recognition for their work throughout our community,” said Di Thompson, 2023 Chair for the Black Business Council. “This celebration will help spread awareness about why diversity is important for businesses and communities. We encourage our entire business community to come and celebrate with us.”

The 2023 honorees are Heroes of Color and Omni Wound Physicians. August marks Black Business Month and the SCV Chamber recognizes the black-owned businesses throughout our community.

All are welcome to show solidarity with members of the black community and continue conversations about why it’s important to support minority owned businesses. Acclaimed singer, songwriter and producer Terrell Edwards will be providing live musical entertainment. The celebration will include soul food, dessert, and drinks.

“Both of our nominees are leading black owned businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley and have been big supporters of the SCV Chamber. Their support and involvement have been noted throughout the community,” said Ivan Volschenk, President and CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We are proud to host this celebration and bring the opportunity for businesses to network and honor the achievements of black businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The SCV Chamber would like to thank CalArts for being the Event Sponsor for the evening. Additional sponsors include Charles Wine Company, City of Santa Clarita, Coco Moms, Di Thompson Realty, Elegant Shapes, The Elgin and Pilar Walker Team, Evolve Business Strategies, Heroes of Color, Jason Case Media, and the NAACP – Santa Clarita.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Chamber’s website under the Events page. The Black Business Council works to inspire, empower, and promote the economic growth and sustainability of black businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals within the Santa Clarita Valley.

