Child & Family Center’s Centre Pointe Pkwy Location Closes Due to Power Shutoffs

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1940
- William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story
]
|
The closest race of the election is for Santa Clarita City Council. Patsy Ayala was leading Tim Burkhart by 37 votes at the close of business Wednesday, 3,219 to 3,182. More absentee ballots remain to be counted.
|
Due to projected power shutoffs related to the current wind advisory, the Child & Family Center’s Centre Pointe Pkwy location, will be closed for in-person services beginning 5 pm Wednesday
|
Beginning Wednesday, November 13, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road.
|
The California Highway Patrol is proud to announce it received a $350,000 grant to address the growing issue of distracted driving on California roads.
|
The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation has once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita as a finalist for the prestigious 2024 "Most Business-Friendly City" award in the category of large cities (population over 60,000).
|
The County of Los Angeles is experiencing critical fire weather and is under a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag advisory from now until Friday evening. .
|
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce the release of the 2025-2026 Notice of Funding Availability and has scheduled informational meetings for organizations interested in applying for 2025-2026 Community Development Block Grant funding.
|
California State University, Northridge’s CSUN-al Gardening series returns this month just in time to prepare for fall planting.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath
|
Local educational performing arts charity Mission Opera, together with Oksana Foundation and Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, is excited to announce “Bella Notte,” a new monthly event starting this Fall that blends the worlds of Italian fine dining, live opera, and community support.
|
For the fourth year in a row, California State University, Northridge has been named a Fulbright HSI Leader by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
|
Thompson Von Tungeln Trust and Estate Lawyers will host a free successor trustee training workshop on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, Calif. 91355.
|
No. 12 College of the Canyons football scored 24 points, highlighted by a 95-yard kickoff return from sophomore Da'Marrie Smith, in what turned out to be a decisive second quarter to outlast visiting Moorpark College 27-21 on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Cougar Stadium.
|
Unofficial election results for the 2024 General Election as of Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11:21 p.m.
|
1976
- Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story
]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced a newly-formed partnership with California Institute of the Arts and its Basic Needs Center.
|
The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department and Office of Emergency Management are on high alert in anticipation of strong, high-speed winds and dangerous fire weather conditions that will impact the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County late Tuesday night through at least Thursday afternoon.
|
For the fourth consecutive time, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement and Risk Management department received a 2024 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
|
|
Amidst the festivities for the team's seniors for the final regular season game, there was a soccer match, as The Master's University women's soccer team took a convincing 5-0 win over Life Pacific at Reese Field on Sat. Nov. 2.
|
After the roaring success of the first Laughs for a Cause comedy show, Soroptimist International of Valencia announces the return of this fundraiser on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The Castaic Animal Care Center will host a family-friendly Veterans Weekend Pet Adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to honor veterans and encourage the community to learn more about the benefits of pet adoption.
|
The MAIN and Hope Theatre Arts presents "Yellow Face" from the mind of Obi and Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, beginning the weekend of Nov.15-17 at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.