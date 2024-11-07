Child & Family Center’s Centre Pointe Pkwy Location Closes Due to Power Shutoffs

Due to projected power shutoffs related to the current wind advisory, the Child & Family Center’s Centre Pointe Pkwy location, will be closed for in-person services beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday

The center will reopen for in-person services on Friday at 9 a.m., which will resume regular operating hours.

All scheduled sessions will take place remotely Wednesday evening, and during the day on Thursday. Those with a scheduled in-person appointment at the Center should expect to receive further information for a remote session.

Their phone lines remain open during regular business hours: 661-259-9439

The Palmdale office remains open for all scheduled in-person services during this time.

The DV Shelter and Program remain open. 24-hour hotline: 661-259-8175.

The Drug & Alcohol Pathways to Recovery Program: 661-481-2801.

