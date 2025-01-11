header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

January 10
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
Jan. 15: Child & Family Hosts Donation Drive for Families Impacted by Fires
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
Fire Donation Drive Graphics crop.jpg

In the aftermath of the devastating Southern California fires, countless families are left grappling with unimaginable loss, searching for hope in the ashes. To stand beside these families in their darkest hours, Child & Family Center has joined hands with Baby2Baby to host a donation drive.

The drive will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, 3-6 p.m.

Imagine a child wrapped in a warm blanket when all they’ve known has been taken away. Picture a parent finally able to provide the basics for their baby amidst overwhelming uncertainty. This is the difference your generosity can make.

All items collected will be distributed through Baby2Baby to ensure they reach the impacted families in Los Angeles County.

“We are proud to collaborate with our long-term partner Baby2Baby in this critical effort,” said Nikki Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center. “We understand how challenging it can be to know where to turn when you want to help. By partnering with a trusted organization like Baby2Baby, we can assure our community that their donations will reach the families and children who need them most, quickly and effectively.”

There is an urgent need for new items in their original packaging to bring immediate relief, including:

Training pants for toddlers beginning a new chapter.

Body wash and soap for moments of dignity in hardship.

Toothpaste to help maintain a sense of normalcy.

Blankets to wrap in warmth and hope.

Feminine hygiene products to uphold dignity and care.

Activity books for children to provide moments of joy and distraction.

Formula and diapers to nourish and nurture.

Drop-Off Details:

Child & Family Center

21545 Centre Pointe Parkway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Every donation, every item, every ounce of kindness contributes to helping families rebuild their lives. With your help, we can turn tragedy into resilience and sorrow into strength, said Child & Family Center officials.

For more information, please contact Cheryl Jones at cheryl.jones@childfamilycenter.org or visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

Fire Donation Drive Graphics (correct)
