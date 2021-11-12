CHP Continues to Help Senior Drivers with ‘Age Well, Drive Smart’ Classes

The California Highway Patrol is determined to help drivers age 65 and older maintain their driving independence with the Age Well, Drive Smart class through the support of the yearlong federal grant, Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) XIII.

The CHP will continue to offer this in-person and virtual traffic safety program emphasizing roadway safety and mobility for California’s senior drivers.

The Age Well, Drive Smart class is an education program specifically designed to help seniors tune up their driving skills, refresh their knowledge of the rules of the road, and discuss normal age-related physical changes and how they affect driving ability. Since 2015, the CHP has conducted over 1,800 senior driver traffic safety presentations, reaching more than 100,000 people.

“The CHP is committed to helping seniors drive safer,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “This course is designed to assist the state’s most experienced drivers in refreshing their driving skills and ultimately saving lives.”

The CHP invites California’s older drivers to attend a free two-hour Age Well, Drive Smart class that provides senior drivers the tools to driving safer and driving longer. The class is offered at local CHP Area offices as well as many community centers. It is a great way for seniors to educate themselves, evaluate their driving abilities, and improve their driving skills.

To attend a class, either in person or virtually, contact a CHP Area office near you for available dates and times.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...