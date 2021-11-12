header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 12
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
CHP Continues to Help Senior Drivers with ‘Age Well, Drive Smart’ Classes
| Friday, Nov 12, 2021

The California Highway Patrol is determined to help drivers age 65 and older maintain their driving independence with the Age Well, Drive Smart class through the support of the yearlong federal grant, Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) XIII.

The CHP will continue to offer this in-person and virtual traffic safety program emphasizing roadway safety and mobility for California’s senior drivers.

The Age Well, Drive Smart class is an education program specifically designed to help seniors tune up their driving skills, refresh their knowledge of the rules of the road, and discuss normal age-related physical changes and how they affect driving ability. Since 2015, the CHP has conducted over 1,800 senior driver traffic safety presentations, reaching more than 100,000 people.

“The CHP is committed to helping seniors drive safer,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “This course is designed to assist the state’s most experienced drivers in refreshing their driving skills and ultimately saving lives.”

The CHP invites California’s older drivers to attend a free two-hour Age Well, Drive Smart class that provides senior drivers the tools to driving safer and driving longer. The class is offered at local CHP Area offices as well as many community centers. It is a great way for seniors to educate themselves, evaluate their driving abilities, and improve their driving skills.

To attend a class, either in person or virtually, contact a CHP Area office near you for available dates and times.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
NAACP Santa Clarita Announces $13,000 in Scholarships
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
NAACP Santa Clarita Announces $13,000 in Scholarships
The Santa Clarita branch of the NAACP is proud to announce and present seven scholarships for Black/African American students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Cases at Schools
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Cases at Schools
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 25 new deaths and 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,325 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
CHP Continues to Help Senior Drivers with ‘Age Well, Drive Smart’ Classes
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
CHP Continues to Help Senior Drivers with ‘Age Well, Drive Smart’ Classes
The California Highway Patrol is determined to help drivers age 65 and older maintain their driving independence through the support of a yearlong federal grant, Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) XIII.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
NAACP Santa Clarita Announces $13,000 in Scholarships
The Santa Clarita branch of the NAACP is proud to announce and present seven scholarships for Black/African American students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
NAACP Santa Clarita Announces $13,000 in Scholarships
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Cases at Schools
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 25 new deaths and 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,325 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Cases at Schools
State Superintendent Launches Reading Improvement Task Force
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond formally launched a task force on Tuesday to improve reading levels for young children.
State Superintendent Launches Reading Improvement Task Force
CHP Continues to Help Senior Drivers with ‘Age Well, Drive Smart’ Classes
The California Highway Patrol is determined to help drivers age 65 and older maintain their driving independence through the support of a yearlong federal grant, Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) XIII.
CHP Continues to Help Senior Drivers with ‘Age Well, Drive Smart’ Classes
‘Antigone’ Coming to COC’s Black Box Theater
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “Antigone,” the Greek tragedy by Sophocles, as its first live performance since 2020.
‘Antigone’ Coming to COC’s Black Box Theater
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
DMV Builds on Executive Order to Relieve Bottleneck at California Ports
Building on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order and federal partnership to address the global supply chain crisis, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is taking immediate action to tackle the commercial truck driver shortage and keep goods moving quickly between California’s largest ports and major distribution centers.
DMV Builds on Executive Order to Relieve Bottleneck at California Ports
Study: L.A. County Reported Largest Number of Hate Crimes in 12 Years
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations released its annual analysis Thursday of hate crimes reported throughout Los Angeles County in calendar year 2020.
Study: L.A. County Reported Largest Number of Hate Crimes in 12 Years
Seven SCVi Student-Athletes Secure Full-Ride Scholarships
SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school, hosted a ‘College Signing Day’ Wednesday for seven elite athletes who have secured full-ride scholarships to top ranked colleges across the nation.
Seven SCVi Student-Athletes Secure Full-Ride Scholarships
SCV Resident, Veteran Testifies Before U.S. Education Panel
Stephanie Stiefel, a veteran and resident of Canyon Country, recently testified before the U.S. Education Department’s Negotiated Regulatory Rulemaking Panel about her experience with the International Academy of Design and Technology.
SCV Resident, Veteran Testifies Before U.S. Education Panel
Thursday COVID Roundup: 180th Death at Henry Mayo
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 180, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 180th Death at Henry Mayo
Wilk Recognizes Hometown Heroes at Veterans Historical Plaza
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, salutes local veterans at a special ceremony held at Santa Clarita's Veterans Historical Plaza.
Wilk Recognizes Hometown Heroes at Veterans Historical Plaza
Chamber Honors SCV Veterans
Some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s veterans were honored Wednesday at the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s 11th annual Salute to Patriots, recognizing these men and women for not only serving their country but also the community.
Chamber Honors SCV Veterans
Henry Mayo Screening PBS Documentary on Diabetes Epidemic
On Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5:00 p.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital invites the public to a free screening of “Blood Sugar Rising,” an eye-opening look at the growing epidemic of diabetes in the United States of America.
Henry Mayo Screening PBS Documentary on Diabetes Epidemic
Today in SCV History (Nov. 11)
1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Partners And Shelters Reinforcing Infection Prevention
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 34 new deaths and 1,497 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,206 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Partners And Shelters Reinforcing Infection Prevention
Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Patrice Lanae Conley, aka Pooh.
Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman
Bench Warrant Issued For Sloan Canyon Hit And Run Suspect
A bench warrant was issued for the driver in a Sloan Canyon Road hit-and-run investigation after he reportedly failed to appear in court on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.  
Bench Warrant Issued For Sloan Canyon Hit And Run Suspect
Skate In The Holidays At The Cube
Start a new holiday tradition with family and friends by joining in on the inaugural Christmas Tree Skate and Tree Lighting at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center this holiday season.
Skate In The Holidays At The Cube
‘The Polar Express’ Arrives at the CUBE This December
Take a magical journey to the north pole and back with a special performance of “The Polar Express” at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, in December. 
‘The Polar Express’ Arrives at the CUBE This December
Aliso Canyon Gas Capacity Increase Approved
The California Public Utilities Commission unanimously voted 4-0 to approve an increase in the capacity at the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility to 41.16 billion cubic feet.
Aliso Canyon Gas Capacity Increase Approved
City Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association
City Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
University Center To Host Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person open house event on Nov. 17
University Center To Host Open House
Mission Opera Returns To Canyon High With ‘Don Giovanni’
Mission Opera is back with their long postponed Hollywood Producer's #metoo version of Mozart's 'Don Giovanni' at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Mission Opera Returns To Canyon High With ‘Don Giovanni’
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: