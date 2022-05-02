CHP Highlighting Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

SACRAMENTO – With the days getting longer and temperatures on the rise, motorcycle riders are making their way up and down our state highways. The California Highway Patrol emphasizes the importance of paying close attention to a motorcycle rider’s location, sharing the roadway, and working together to keep all motorists safe as we travel throughout the state.

“Motorcycle riders statistically face greater danger than other motorists,” says CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Safe riding practices and cooperation from all road users will greatly help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries.”

In 2020, the CHP responded to approximately 6,500 crashes involving a motorcycle. Nearly 80 percent of those crashes involved an injury and 328 motorcyclists tragically lost their lives.

As part of May’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the CHP will employ education and enforcement efforts to help call attention to the dangers and vulnerabilities motorcyclists face on the road.

As motorcyclists are often vulnerable on the road and may be difficult to see, riders should always be keenly aware of their surroundings, follow all traffic laws, and wear protective clothing, including a legally required U.S. Department of Transportation-approved helmet.

To help both new and experienced riders understand the laws and refine their safe riding skills, the CHP is proud to oversee California’s official motorcycle training program. Students who pass the California Motorcyclist Safety Program will be issued a Certificate of Completion of Motorcycle Training, which may be used to waive the motorcycle skills test at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Graduates would only be required to pass the DMV knowledge test to receive the motorcycle endorsement. For more information or to register for a CMSP training course near you, please visit https://motorcyclesafetyca.com.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...