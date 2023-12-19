CHP Prioritizing Safety on the Roads this Holiday Season

The California Highway Patrol is gearing up to launch its annual Christmas Day Maximum Enforcement Period. This additional enforcement initiative aims to enhance the safety of the public on California’s roads during the busy holiday travel period.

The Maximum Enforcement Period begins at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25. While the primary focus of the Maximum Enforcement Period is on speed enforcement, CHP officers will also be vigilant for impaired drivers. Throughout this period, all available officers will be deployed on the roadways, intensifying enforcement efforts and assisting motorists.

“As we celebrate the joy of the season, let’s make a collective commitment to prioritize safety on our roads,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Your loved ones are waiting for you at home. Buckle up, drive responsibly and have a plan that includes a safe, sober ride before you head out for the evening.”

The annual surge in holiday travel brings with it an increased risk of crashes and alcohol-related incidents on the roadways. Poor choices behind the wheel such as speeding, driving under the influence, or distracted driving can have tragic results. During last year’s Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period, 26 people were killed in crashes within the CHP’s jurisdiction and nearly half of all the vehicle occupants killed were not wearing a seat belt.

Additionally, during last year’s Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period, CHP officers made 639 arrests for DUI, the equivalent of one arrest for DUI nearly every seven minutes throughout the holiday weekend. Celebrate responsibly to help ensure everyone reaches their destination safely. Always designate a sober driver or use public transportation, rideshare services, or taxi.

The CHP encourages the public to call 9-1-1 to report impaired drivers, excessive speeding and unsafe behavior on the roadways. The life you save could be your own.

