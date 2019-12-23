Christmas Rain in SCV, Snow in Angeles National Forest

Rain is expected in the Santa Clarita Valley and snow in the nearby Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, Tuesday’s weather will be mostly sunny, with a high near 54 and south wind 5 to 10 mph, the NWS predicts.

Tuesday night, there will be a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of rain after 4 a.m. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 42 and south wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation will be 30%.

On Christmas Day, rain is likely, mainly after 10 a.m. The sky is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind around 5 mph and a 60% chance of precipitation.

Wednesday night — more rain, an 80% chance, with a low temperature around 42.

Rain will be likely before 10 a.m. Thursday, then a chance of showers mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday night, there will be just a slight chance of showers before 10 p.m. The sky will be partly cloudy, breezy, with a low temperature around 40.

Friday will be sunny, with a high near 58, leading into a rain-free weekend, the NWS predicts.

Angeles National Forest Road Closures

Meanwhile, roads in the Angeles National Forest will be closed Tuesday as the approaching winter storm threatens to blanket the mountains with snow, the LA County Department of Public Works said Monday.

Angeles Forest Highway will be closed from Aliso Canyon Road to Angeles Crest Highway.

Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road will be closed from Angeles Forest Highway to Angeles Crest Highway.

Big Tujunga Canyon Road will be closed from Angeles Forest Highway to Vogel Flats.

Keep up with road closures countywide here.