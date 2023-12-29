Hazardous Beach Conditions, High Surf Warning Issued

Southern California including the Los Angeles County and Ventura County coastlines are currently experiencing a series of large swells coming from the west and west northwest, which has produced extremely large surf ranging from 10ft-15ft with even larger sets. The National Weather service has issued a High Surf Warning through 10 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 30.

Due to the extremely large surf and hazardous conditions it is recommended that people not enter the water at this time. Lifeguards have responded to a number of distressed swimmers, surfers and boaters.

According to reports from the Ventura County Star an estimated eight people were rescued near San Pedro Street and Seaward Avenue on Thursday as waves pummeled the coast. No life-threatening injuries were reported, said Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath.

The Ventura County Fire Department was called at 10:52 a.m. to San Pedro Street and the injured were taken to hospitals in Ventura and Santa Barbara.

The County of Los Angeles Fire Department would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Holidays over the winter break, but we also want to remind everyone of the following safety tips for the incoming swell event:

Check with your local Lifeguards before attempting to participate in any water related activity. Remain out of the water due to life-threatening large surf and rip currents.

Prepare for significant sea water flooding, especially in low-lying areas, (Including beaches/ harbors) especially at the high tide.

If you plan on coming down to watch the swell event, please use extreme caution and stay off all coastal jetties, piers, rocky shoreline, and other waterside infrastructure.

Never turn your back to the ocean, these current conditions are very dangerous.

