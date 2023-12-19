National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties in Southwest California.The flood watch is in effect from late Tuesday evening, Dec. 19 through late Thursday night, Dec. 21.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Santa Clarita Valley residents are urged to watch for extensive roadway flooding, especially in low-lying areas and flooding of creeks and streams are possible. In addition, there will be the risk for flash flooding and debris flows in recent burn scars, especially the South Fire burn scar in Ventura County.

Also, there will be the strong potential for rock and mudslide activity, especially on canyon and mountain roadways.

Flooding and rock/mudslide activity may lead to significant travel delays and road closures. Increased flow in rivers and streams will bring an increased threat for swiftwater rescues.

The weather forecast is for periods of moderate to heavy rain and a chance of thunderstorms are expected with the upcoming storm system.

Total rainfall estimates are 2 to 4 inches for most of the forecast area, with 4 to 8 inches possible across south facing foothills and coastal slopes. Rainfall rates of 0.30 to 0.60 inches per hour are expected to be common, with isolated rates up to one inch per hour possible near thunderstorms and favored south facing slopes.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...