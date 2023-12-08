National Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning for L.A. County

The National Weather Service has issued the potential for Red Flag fire weather conditions for Los Angeles County Saturday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 10.

Due to the high surf beginning there is also a potential for dangerous rip currents, which can increase the risk of ocean drowning.

Strong Santa Ana Winds through Sunday will affect widespread portions of Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported it is alert and preparing for these conditions through augmented staffing.

As always, the LACFD reminds residents living in wildfire-prone areas to take appropriate precautions:

See something, say something. Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cell phone, be sure to know your location.

Have your Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan in place. It is critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre-planning and evacuation information.

Prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs. During elevated weather conditions, utility companies may temporarily shut off power in high-risk areas. Please plan for this possibility and consult with your local utility company for more information.

To download the Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan and view informational how-to videos, visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...