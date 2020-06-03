[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Christo, Artist Behind Umbrellas Project in Tejon Pass, Dies at 84
| Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020
christo
Christo and Jeanne-Claude's 'The Umbrellas Japan-USA' installation graced mountainsides in the Tejon Pass from Gorman to the Grapevine in 1991. Photo by Wolfgang Volz via scvhistory.com.

 

Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, known for his environmental art pieces such as “The Umbrellas Japan-USA” installation in the Tejon Pass, died Sunday.

The 84-year-old, recognized worldwide by his first name, died in his New York City home, according to a statement released on the official Twitter account of Christo and his wife and artist, Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon. The cause of death was not provided. Christo’s wife, who worked with him, died in 2009.

Christo is survived by his son Cyril Christo.

The artists’ work is well known for their ambition in covering giant landmarks with fabric, only to disappear soon after their installations. Some of the most iconic public art projects include the 1985 wrapping of Pont Neuf, where the couple used 450,000 square feet of woven polyamide fabric to cover Paris’ oldest bridge. In 1995, Berlin’s Reichstag was wrapped with an aluminum sheen, and in 2005, New York’s Central Park saw 7,500 vinyl gates installed.

And in 1991, Santa Clarita Valley residents, among other spectators, had the chance to view “The Umbrellas” before its disassembly.

The project was simultaneously installed in the Tejon Pass-Gorman area with 1,760 large golden umbrellas, and 1,340 blue ones in Ibaraki, a Japanese prefecture located 75 miles north of Tokyo.

The $26 million art project was intended to last 21 days, but lasted only 18, after Lor Mae Matthew, 33, of Camarillo, died when one of the umbrellas was ripped from its mooring due to windy conditions in the Tejon Pass and crushed her against a boulder, according to scvhistory.com. The artists ordered the removal of the installation in both locations.

Their current projects are expected to continue well after their deaths, according to the statement.

“Christo and Jeanne-Claude have always made clear that their artworks in progress be continued after their deaths. L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris) is still on track for Sept. 18-Oct. 3, 2021,” read the statement.

Read more about Christo at SCV History.
L.A. County Sets Wednesday Curfew at 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020
Los Angeles County officials have set a Wednesday curfew to be in effect countywide from 9 p.m. through Thursday at 5 a.m.
Newsom Declares General Election, Orders Voting by Mail or In Person
Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a statewide General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote in a safe, secure and accessible manner during the upcoming election.
Church Leaders Rally L.A. Crowd in Protest of Police Violence
Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020
Black church leaders in Los Angeles marched to LAPD headquarters Tuesday in a sign of unity with the community after several days of unrest across the nation and a day after peaceful protesters and clergy members were tear-gassed outside the White House.
June 8: Deadline to Enter Cap in City’s Graduation Cap Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita and the city's Art Commission are recognizing the recent milestone of 2020 graduates in a virtual “Graduation Cap Showcase,” with a deadline for entries extended to Monday, June 8.
Hart Seniors Graduate in Drive-thru, Virtual Ceremonies
The Hart High School Class of 2020 graduated Tuesday in two special ceremonies for Hart seniors: a drive-thru graduation in the morning and a follow-up virtual ceremony in the evening.
L.A. County Sets Wednesday Curfew at 9 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials have set a Wednesday curfew to be in effect countywide from 9 p.m. through Thursday at 5 a.m.
Newsom Declares General Election, Orders Voting by Mail or In Person
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a statewide General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote in a safe, secure and accessible manner during the upcoming election.
Church Leaders Rally L.A. Crowd in Protest of Police Violence
Black church leaders in Los Angeles marched to LAPD headquarters Tuesday in a sign of unity with the community after several days of unrest across the nation and a day after peaceful protesters and clergy members were tear-gassed outside the White House.
Together As One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Those who divide, threaten, insult and incite hate and animosity lack skill in leadership. When we work united as a team, we flourish. Divided, we fall.
Campbell Exits SCV Water Board of Directors
After serving the Santa Clarita Valley for 23 years as a Board member for the Newhall County Water District, Castaic Lake Water Agency and SCV Water, Tom Campbell resigned his position, effective May 27.
Christo, Artist Behind Umbrellas Project in Tejon Pass, Dies at 84
Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, known for his environmental art pieces such as “The Umbrellas Japan-USA” installation in the Tejon Pass, died Sunday.
California Moves Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting
Desperate to patch a COVID-19-sized budget hole, the California Legislature is warming to the once-taboo subject of sports betting and has begun handicapping its potential tax windfall.
July 7: VIA’s Virtual State of the State
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host a virtual State of the State presentation Tuesday, July 7, from 11:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., via Zoom.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 115,310 Cases Statewide, 1,681 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,202 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,681 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 79 more than reported Monday.
June 3: Hart District Special (Virtual) Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special (virtual) meeting on Wednesday, June 03, at 8:00 a.m.
Seasons Summer 2020 Edition Now Online
The Summer 2020 edition of Seasons magazine, the city of Santa Clarita’s quarterly recreation publication, is now online.
You’re On Candid Camera | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Smart phone cameras are invaluable in documenting truth and facts, in case they might be disputed in the future. All of us, including police or looters, should be aware you might be captured on someone’s phone committing a crime.
Westfield Taking Precautions Amid Protests; Pushes Back Reopening
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials said Tuesday they’re moving back the mall’s reopening as a precaution due to protests throughout Los Angeles County following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
L.A. County Extends Curfew
Los Angeles County has extended a curfew that will run Tuesday, June 2, at 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, June 3 at 6:00 a.m.
County Seeking Public Comments on Draft Economic Development Strategy
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has released a draft of its Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Los Angeles County.
VIA Launching Breakfast Club
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) is launching Breakfast Club, a member-exclusive program designed to provide a business coaching experience to working professionals delivered by industry experts and professional speakers on a wide range of topics.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit are forecasted for the Santa Clarita Valley through Wednesday.
Unhealthy Air Quality Forecasted for SCV Wednesday
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Wednesday, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD).
California Lifts Virulent Newcastle Disease Quarantine
The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have announced an end to the Virulent Newcastle Disease (VND) quarantine in Southern California.
City Prepares for Possible Protest on Thursday
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are aware of the planned protest on Thursday, June 4, at noon near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
