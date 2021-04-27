header image

1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
CIF-SS, Wilson Sporting Goods Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021

CIFSSThe CIF Southern Section and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced Tuesday a five-year partnership for Wilson to be the Official Championship Ball in the CIF-SS sports of football, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.

“The CIF-SS’ dedication to young athletes across the state is tremendous and mirrors our own love of
sports,” said Kevin Murphy, Wilson Team Sports general manager. “We look forward to actively working with CIF-SS toward further enriching their football, basketball and soccer programs while supporting
coaches and student-athletes as they pursue their athletic goals.”

The CIF Southern Section boasts 565 member schools and more than 2,800 championship playoff events.

“We are proud to welcome Wilson to the CIF Southern Section as our partner for football, basketball
and soccer,” stated CIF-SS Commissioner of Athletics Rob Wigod. “Wilson’s history and tradiƟ on of manufacturing outstanding products will be of great benefi t to our organization and we look forward to working together with Wilson in serving our member schools in the best way possible.”

The five-year agreement will run through June 2026, and, during the term, CIF-SS member schools will exclusively use Wilson products during the playoff s and championships in the sports of football, boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer.

The CIF-SS has selected the following Wilson game balls for use in its’ High School Championship programs:

– Football: GST NCAA 1003 Official Leather Football

– Basketball: Evo NXT Game Basketball

– Soccer: Forte Fybrid II NCAA Match Soccer Ball

About CIF Southern Section
The CIF Southern Section is comprised of 565-member schools and is one secƟ on in the 10-section California Interscholastic Federation, the largest state association in the country. The Southern Section, if it were its own state association, would rank No. 10 (behind California, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida and Missouri).

About Wilson Sporting Goods
Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, bags and accessories. Celebrating over a century in sports, the Company invents, designs and partners to create consumer-driven, best-in-class products that push sports equipment into new territories. In Football, Wilson is the Official Supplier of Game Footballs for the National Football League (NFL), the Canadian Football League (CFL), National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Pop Warner, American Youth Football, USA Football and 44 High School State Associations in the U.S. In Basketball, Wilson is the Supplier of Game Basketballs for the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Basketball Champions League (BCL), National Basketball League (NBL), Basketball Africa League (BAL), FIBA 3×3 World Tour and 36 High School State Associations around the U.S. In Soccer, Wilson is the supplier of match balls for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and 36 High School State Association around the U.S.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach
Former Mustang point guard and assistant coach Lisa Zamroz has been hired as the next TMU Women's Basketball head coach.
Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
Bring the whole family together and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s bike trail system on the 2021 Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Cal State Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability and The Los Angeles Coalition for the Economy & Jobs, announced a series of webinars focused on aquaculture, called “Blue + Green 2021.”
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
SCV Water has moved its Board of Directors virtual public hearings on the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance from April 26 to June 9 at 6:30 p.m.
SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Southern California Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A., and Bank of Santa Clarita jointly announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern California Bancorp will acquire Bank of Santa Clarita through the merger of Bank of Santa Clarita with and into Bank of Southern California
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 26 new deaths and 326 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,686 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
While life isn’t quite back to normal yet, the CDC says inoculated people can now unmask for small outdoor gatherings.
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
L.A. County Aligning with New CDC Mask Guidelines
Los Angeles County will be adjusting our Health Officer Order shortly to align with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when and where people need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Aligning with New CDC Mask Guidelines
SCV School Districts Continue Meeting Homeless Students’ Needs
A year of economic instability has exacerbated numerous issues across the Santa Clarita Valley, especially for students identified as homeless.
SCV School Districts Continue Meeting Homeless Students’ Needs
Domestic Violence in the Time of COVID-19
Michelle Dorsey was planning to file for a restraining order against her estranged husband before he allegedly stabbed her to death earlier this month in the Saugus home she shared with her three sons, according to investigators and family members.
Domestic Violence in the Time of COVID-19
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Enforcement to May 2023
SACRAMENTO – The DMV continues to offer REAL IDs to Californians as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extends the enforcement date from October 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023.
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Enforcement to May 2023
Alleged Agua Dulce Squatters Detained
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a number of people at an Agua Dulce home being investigated for alleged squatters on the premises Tuesday.
Alleged Agua Dulce Squatters Detained
Teen, Local Business Team Up for Free Self-Defense Workshop
West Ranch High School senior Jasmine Johnson has teamed up with Jiyu Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Fitness in Castaic to host a free, 90-minute self-defense seminar Saturday for anyone interested.
Teen, Local Business Team Up for Free Self-Defense Workshop
Judge Denies Bid to Delay Order to House LA Homeless
A California federal judge denied a bid by the city and county of Los Angeles to delay an order to house tens of thousands of homeless people by October, but granted a two-month extension of his order to place $1 billion in escrow for housing construction.
Judge Denies Bid to Delay Order to House LA Homeless
California to Lose Seat in U.S. House
California will send one fewer person to the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday in a statement including U.S. population statistics from the 2020 U.S. Census.
California to Lose Seat in U.S. House
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
College of the Canyons is not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff for the fall semester, Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer, told The Signal on Friday.
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Walk-Ins at County-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Extended Through Thursday; 27,674 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed four new deaths and 288 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,674 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Walk-Ins at County-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Extended Through Thursday; 27,674 Total SCV Cases
Desert Shield/Storm Veterans to be Recognized at Eternal Valley Memorial Day Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Committee’s annual Memorial Day tribute ceremony is returning to its in-person format this year at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Desert Shield/Storm Veterans to be Recognized at Eternal Valley Memorial Day Tribute
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
SCV Water will host a free virtual gardening class and Q&A on Saturday, May 1 to help the community learn about irrigation system design and operation basics for a sustainable landscape.
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
8 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 26 to May 2, 2021.
8 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
The National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program awards, known as the CAREER awards, recognize exceptional young scientists who are spearheading projects in their fields and laying the foundation for the next generation of researchers.
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency announced it is seeking qualified candidates for three openings on its Stakeholder Advisory Committee.
SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members
