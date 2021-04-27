CIF-SS, Wilson Sporting Goods Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership

The CIF Southern Section and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced Tuesday a five-year partnership for Wilson to be the Official Championship Ball in the CIF-SS sports of football, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
“The CIF-SS’ dedication to young athletes across the state is tremendous and mirrors our own love of
sports,” said Kevin Murphy, Wilson Team Sports general manager. “We look forward to actively working with CIF-SS toward further enriching their football, basketball and soccer programs while supporting
coaches and student-athletes as they pursue their athletic goals.”
The CIF Southern Section boasts 565 member schools and more than 2,800 championship playoff events.
“We are proud to welcome Wilson to the CIF Southern Section as our partner for football, basketball
and soccer,” stated CIF-SS Commissioner of Athletics Rob Wigod. “Wilson’s history and tradiƟ on of manufacturing outstanding products will be of great benefi t to our organization and we look forward to working together with Wilson in serving our member schools in the best way possible.”
The five-year agreement will run through June 2026, and, during the term, CIF-SS member schools will exclusively use Wilson products during the playoff s and championships in the sports of football, boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer.
The CIF-SS has selected the following Wilson game balls for use in its’ High School Championship programs:
– Football: GST NCAA 1003 Official Leather Football
– Basketball: Evo NXT Game Basketball
– Soccer: Forte Fybrid II NCAA Match Soccer Ball
About CIF Southern Section
The CIF Southern Section is comprised of 565-member schools and is one secƟ on in the 10-section California Interscholastic Federation, the largest state association in the country. The Southern Section, if it were its own state association, would rank No. 10 (behind California, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida and Missouri).
About Wilson Sporting Goods
Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, bags and accessories. Celebrating over a century in sports, the Company invents, designs and partners to create consumer-driven, best-in-class products that push sports equipment into new territories. In Football, Wilson is the Official Supplier of Game Footballs for the National Football League (NFL), the Canadian Football League (CFL), National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Pop Warner, American Youth Football, USA Football and 44 High School State Associations in the U.S. In Basketball, Wilson is the Supplier of Game Basketballs for the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Basketball Champions League (BCL), National Basketball League (NBL), Basketball Africa League (BAL), FIBA 3×3 World Tour and 36 High School State Associations around the U.S. In Soccer, Wilson is the supplier of match balls for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and 36 High School State Association around the U.S.
