City Announces 2022 Hiking Challenge

Grab your hiking shoes, and enjoy all that nature has to offer! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the 2022 Hiking Challenge! Residents are invited to hike all seven trails at our local East Walker Ranch Open Space.
Bring your family and friends to enjoy our beautiful rolling mountains and pristine landscapes in Newhall. Joining is easy and free! Download the hiking checklist from city.sc/eastwalker and complete each of the trails between Sept. 22, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. Once you have finished hiking all of the trails, turn in your checklist for the chance to win a grand prize.
The City is proud to offer residents and visitors over 13,000 acres of open space. This challenge encourages participants to explore the 140 acres that make up the East Walker Ranch Open Space and is perfect for hikers of all skill sets. Be on the lookout for remnants of old troughs that are from the original Walker Family Homestead in the early 1900s and the natural white kerosene that seeps up from the ground. You won’t want to miss out on this historical and adventurous outdoor challenge. Below is a list of each trail and its length:
East Walker Ranch Open Space Trails
Walker Loop Trail: 1.67 miles
Reynier Trail: 1.22 miles
Allen Trail: 1.8 miles
Keely Downhill Trail: 0.80 miles
Homestead Trail: 0.60 miles
Canyon Trail: 0.66 miles
Valley Trail: 0.61 miles
For more information about the Hiking Challenge and Outdoor Recreation, please contact Sean Tuber at (661) 250-3754 or email OutdoorRecreation@santa-clarita.com. To view the East Walker Ranch Open Space trails or to check out the interactive hiking map, please visit HikeSantaClarita.com.
