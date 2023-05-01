City Announces Concerts in the Park 2023 Lineup

Uploaded: , Monday, May 1, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita’s popular Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns with free, live entertainment on Saturdays this summer! Join thousands of your closest friends and neighbors each week and enjoy concerts on Saturday nights from July 8 to August 26 at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The 2023 Concerts in the Park lineup features the return of Santa Clarita favorites and tributes to some of the most beloved musical artists in the world. A variety of genres are on the set list, including rock, metal, pop and more. Each show will begin at 7 p.m. with food vendors onsite beginning at 5 p.m., allowing concertgoers to relax and enjoy a meal or snack during the show. See the following for the full schedule:

July 8 — Hard Day’s Night: A Tribute to The Beatles

July 15 — Wild Shot: A Tribute to Guns N’ Roses

July 22 — Upstream: Reggae, Soca, Caribbean

July 29 — 90s Rock Show: 90s Alternative and Grunge Rock

Aug. 5 — Savor: A Tribute to Santana

Aug. 12 — A Twist on Taylor: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

Aug. 19 — Queen Nation: A Tribute to Queen

Aug. 26 — FABBA: A Tribute to ABBA

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, please visit santa-clarita.com/concerts or email aeo@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...