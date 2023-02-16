Free to be Me

City Announces Return of ‘Free to Be Me’ Festival

Uploaded: , Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

Following last year’s successful event, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Free to Be Me Festival to the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, March 11, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Free to Be Me Festival celebrates Santa Clarita’s special needs community and their families with free live entertainment, arts and crafts, sports activities, games and much more!

The Free to Be Me Festival is for residents of all ages and abilities and admission is free for all attendees. In addition to live music on the outdoor event stage, the festival will feature a series of inclusive and adaptive activities like active story time, as well as face painting and photo opportunities with popular costumed characters. The festival will also include performances by Dance Studio 84, Include Everyone Project, The Painted Turtle and Pop Vision.

In an effort to best accommodate all event attendees, the Free to Be Me Festival will offer a sensory safe Calming Corner, therapy dogs, sign language interpreters for select stage performances and headphones available for check out.

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway.

For more information about the Free to Be Me Festival, please visit FreeToBeMeFest.com or contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.

