Santa Clarita Expands DAR, Access Services During Transit Strike

As part of the city of Santa Clarita’s ongoing efforts to improve the emergency transit service, the city expanded the availability of Dial-a-Ride and Access services on Monday, Nov. 20. The city has lifted its priority use restrictions, previously limited to emergency medical appointments, to include all regular DAR use cases.

The city has partnered with SilverRide Inc. to provide Dial-A-Ride and Access Service using wheelchair accessible mini vans and sedans. The Santa Clarita Transit or Access Services logo will be displayed on every vehicle.

There are no other changes to the city’s emergency transit service and no update on negotiations between MV Transportation, the contracted operator of Santa Clarita Transit services and the striking Teamsters Local 572 transit workers. The stike affecting regular Santa Clarita Transit services began on Oct. 9.

All eligible DAR and Access riders can book next-day trips by calling the DAR and Access reservation number at (661) 294-9327 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. Trips may be scheduled Mondays through Fridays. There is no weekend service. Trips will continue to be shared with other DAR and Access riders. All rides will continue to be free during the strike.

For more information on this service and eligibility, please visit the city’s DAR page at: https://santaclaritatransit.com/services/dial-a-ride-asi.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...