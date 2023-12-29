header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 28
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
| Thursday, Dec 28, 2023

jason gibbsStart the New Year Off Right

There’s no better way to start the new year than with a New Year’s resolution. Resolutions help us grow, force us to step out of our comfort zone and allow us to develop healthier habits. The hardest part about a New Year’s resolution is getting started. Often, our fear of change prevents us from trying something new and discourage us from being consistent. This year, I want to make it easier for you to find your resolution and minimize those difficulties by highlighting some of the various activities you can partake in to start the new year right.

One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to be more active. However, gyms can often be daunting and expensive. If you are looking for an alternate way to exercise, I recommend going for a jog or walk at one of the City’s 37 different parks. Along with a great view, most of our parks have recreation courts or playgrounds that give you various options for achieving your active goals. Another great way to get those steps in is by visiting the ever popular exercise stairs at Central Park. The concrete staircase gives a great view overlooking the newly built-out section of the park.

If you feel more adventurous and want to connect with nature, explore one of our various open spaces and traverse our vast trail system. Visit HikeSantaClarita.com to see what trails are available throughout the City and which ones you would feel comfortable hiking. While you are there, keep an eye out for the next community hike. Community hikes are a great way for new hikers to get familiar with our trails and meet other residents with similar interests.

Are you looking to gain a new skill, hobby or find an exciting recreational activity? Check out the City’s Seasons magazine at SantaClarita.gov/Seasons. There, you can find various programs for yourself, your children or for the whole family. For adults looking to play a sport, you can join one of our adult sport leagues, like softball or pickleball. For teens looking to find a new hobby, check out the arts section of the Seasons magazine to enroll in classes such as acting, drawing or guitar lessons. Take a look at our Community Center classes for children looking for fun new activities, like cake decorating or jewelry making.

If your goal for the new year is to travel more, head over to one of our four Metrolink stations for easy transportation throughout the Los Angeles area. Along with our newly opened Vista Canyon Station, Metrolink is now offering later train schedules to allow you to enjoy a day full of activities. For local travel, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com to find routes to your favorite nearby spots. For local travel, visit to find routes to your favorite nearby spots. Santa Clarita Transit also has occasional long-distance routes like the Summer Beach Bus, so be sure to be on the lookout for those. Our City Libraries offer passport services for those of you looking to travel internationally. Visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Services/Passports to schedule an appointment.

Resolutions can be more than just physical commitments and if you are someone who wants to be more outgoing or work on your social skills, you should attend some of our engaging events like the SENSES Block Party, the Cowboy Festival, Concerts in the Park or Celebrate. These events are fun for the whole family and can give you a much-needed break to destress and spend quality time with your loved ones.

Whether your goal is to travel more, be more active or find new hobbies, the new year is an excellent opportunity to challenge yourself to try something new. Resolutions can be daunting and take time to turn into a habit. That’s why you should take advantage of the local opportunities to develop your resolution into an everyday routine.

Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right

Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
There’s no better way to start the new year than with a New Year’s resolution.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays from Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays from Santa Clarita
Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
As we come together to celebrate the Christmas holiday, it’s a perfect opportunity to also celebrate our beloved city of Santa Clarita.
READ MORE...

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, From My Family to Yours!

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, From My Family to Yours!
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
As the holiday season approaches, it is essential to pause and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas. Beyond the presents and holiday parties is the deeper meaning of the “season of giving,” a spirit of generosity, compassion and community, all of which have the power to spread positivity in our own lives and that of others.
READ MORE...

SCV Education Foundation Reflects on 2023

SCV Education Foundation Reflects on 2023
Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
As 2023 is coming to a close, I can’t help but reflect back on what a big year it has been for the Foundation.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda: Animal Control Wishes All Happy Holidays

Marcia Mayeda: Animal Control Wishes All Happy Holidays
Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
L.A. County Animal Care and Control Director Marcia Mayeda has released the December Newsletter, looking back at 2023. 
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Staying Safe from Debris, Mudflow

Kathryn Barger | Staying Safe from Debris, Mudflow
Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Wednesday, reacting to Los Angeles County Public Works’ updated forecast of potential debris and mudflow in portions of North County:
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires
John Price, who led the California State University, Northridge's women's volleyball program on two different occasions, is retiring after over 20 seasons at CSUN and nearly 35 years as a collegiate volleyball co
After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires
Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
There’s no better way to start the new year than with a New Year’s resolution.
Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
California Lawmakers to Tackle Estimated $68 Billion Deficit
California lawmakers will return to Sacramento in a few days for the 2024 legislative session, tackling an estimated $68 billion deficit — along with high-profile issues like homelessness and the fentanyl crisis — in what’s expected to be a contentious national election year.
California Lawmakers to Tackle Estimated $68 Billion Deficit
L.A. County Seeking 3rd-5th Graders for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Los Angeles County Beaches & Harbors is seeking 3rd-5th graders to enter the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest for an opportunity to have their message shared with millions of beachgoers!
L.A. County Seeking 3rd-5th Graders for Clean Beach Poster Contest
AQMD Extends Wood Burning Ban
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory wood-burning ban for residents in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, through Friday, Dec. 29.
AQMD Extends Wood Burning Ban
Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games
California State University, Northridge women's basketball (2-8) begins Big West play with two home games in the Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games
Jan. 6: Annual Polar Plunge Returns to SC Aquatic Center
What better way to ring in the new year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Jan. 6: Annual Polar Plunge Returns to SC Aquatic Center
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, a Somber Memorial
Fourth of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, a Somber Memorial
CalArtian’s Beloved Christmas Classic Joins National Film Registry
In a celebration of cinematic history, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden recently announced the addition of 25 influential films to the 2023 Library of Congress National Film Registry.
CalArtian’s Beloved Christmas Classic Joins National Film Registry
Princess Cruises Earns Numerous Awards for Excellence
As the year comes to a close, Princess Cruises continues to be recognized for excellence in a range of categories by prestigious travel organizations around the globe.
Princess Cruises Earns Numerous Awards for Excellence
Henry Mayo Announces ‘ACS Surgical Quality Partner’ Designation
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, an American College of Surgeons verified Level II Trauma Center and a participant in the ACS Trauma Quality Improvement Program, has been designated an “ACS Surgical Quality Partner.”
Henry Mayo Announces ‘ACS Surgical Quality Partner’ Designation
High Surf Warning Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
Los Angeles County residents are being urged to stay away from the ocean due to dangerous surf conditions and life-threatening rip currents.
High Surf Warning Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays from Santa Clarita
As we come together to celebrate the Christmas holiday, it’s a perfect opportunity to also celebrate our beloved city of Santa Clarita.
Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays from Santa Clarita
Bacterial Levels in Water Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Bacterial Levels in Water Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
Skate Park Closed at 5 p.m. for Lighting Maintenance
The city of Santa Clarita Skate Park at 20840 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be closing each day at 5 p.m. starting Dec.27 and continuing forapproximately one week.
Skate Park Closed at 5 p.m. for Lighting Maintenance
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Not to Advertise to Thieves
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station wants to remind homeowners that now the holidays are over, and the gifts have been opened, be mindful how you could be advertising to thieves what’s new in your home.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Not to Advertise to Thieves
Hart Districts Reveals One Hart Award Winners for December 2023
Each month the District will recognize staff, students, and community members who exemplify the Hart District's core values including community, creativity, caring and courage. 
Hart Districts Reveals One Hart Award Winners for December 2023
WalletHub: Latest Credit Card Debt Survey Showing Consecutive Debt Increase
U.S. consumers added $30 billion in credit card debt during the third quarter of 2023, marking the third consecutive Q3 increase, and now owe $1.23 trillion overall.
WalletHub: Latest Credit Card Debt Survey Showing Consecutive Debt Increase
Jan. 15: SCAA Features Christina Ramos
Join The Santa Clarita Artist's Association Jan. 15 at Barnes and Noble as they feature Christina Ramos who will demo Golden Arts products.
Jan. 15: SCAA Features Christina Ramos
Disabled Veteran Files Class Action Against Six Flags, Magic Mountain
A California Army veteran accused Six Flags and Magic Mountain of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act in a class action filed Tuesday
Disabled Veteran Files Class Action Against Six Flags, Magic Mountain
Painted Turtle Still Matching Donations Through Dec. 31
The Painted Turtle Camp in Lake Hughes is a place where children with serious medical conditions can just be kids. All campers attend Painted Turtle Camp free of charge.
Painted Turtle Still Matching Donations Through Dec. 31
DMV Enhances Online Commercial Driver’s License Renewal Service
In the latest development in its customer-focused digital transformation, the California Department of Motor Vehicles today announced upgrades to make it easier for commercial drivers to apply for an original license, participate in a more efficient driving test or renew a current license online to get on the road more quickly.
DMV Enhances Online Commercial Driver’s License Renewal Service
SCVNews.com
%d