Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right

S.C.V. History
December 28
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023
John Price, who led the California State University, Northridge's women's volleyball program on two different occasions, is retiring after over 20 seasons at CSUN and nearly 35 years as a collegiate volleyball co
There’s no better way to start the new year than with a New Year’s resolution.
California lawmakers will return to Sacramento in a few days for the 2024 legislative session, tackling an estimated $68 billion deficit — along with high-profile issues like homelessness and the fentanyl crisis — in what’s expected to be a contentious national election year.
Los Angeles County Beaches & Harbors is seeking 3rd-5th graders to enter the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest for an opportunity to have their message shared with millions of beachgoers!
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory wood-burning ban for residents in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, through Friday, Dec. 29.
California State University, Northridge women's basketball (2-8) begins Big West play with two home games in the Premier America Credit Union Arena.
What better way to ring in the new year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Fourth of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita
In a celebration of cinematic history, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden recently announced the addition of 25 influential films to the 2023 Library of Congress National Film Registry.
As the year comes to a close, Princess Cruises continues to be recognized for excellence in a range of categories by prestigious travel organizations around the globe.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, an American College of Surgeons verified Level II Trauma Center and a participant in the ACS Trauma Quality Improvement Program, has been designated an “ACS Surgical Quality Partner.”
Los Angeles County residents are being urged to stay away from the ocean due to dangerous surf conditions and life-threatening rip currents.
As we come together to celebrate the Christmas holiday, it’s a perfect opportunity to also celebrate our beloved city of Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
The city of Santa Clarita Skate Park at 20840 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be closing each day at 5 p.m. starting Dec.27 and continuing forapproximately one week.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station wants to remind homeowners that now the holidays are over, and the gifts have been opened, be mindful how you could be advertising to thieves what’s new in your home.
Each month the District will recognize staff, students, and community members who exemplify the Hart District's core values including community, creativity, caring and courage.
U.S. consumers added $30 billion in credit card debt during the third quarter of 2023, marking the third consecutive Q3 increase, and now owe $1.23 trillion overall.
Join The Santa Clarita Artist's Association Jan. 15 at Barnes and Noble as they feature Christina Ramos who will demo Golden Arts products.
A California Army veteran accused Six Flags and Magic Mountain of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act in a class action filed Tuesday
The Painted Turtle Camp in Lake Hughes is a place where children with serious medical conditions can just be kids. All campers attend Painted Turtle Camp free of charge.
In the latest development in its customer-focused digital transformation, the California Department of Motor Vehicles today announced upgrades to make it easier for commercial drivers to apply for an original license, participate in a more efficient driving test or renew a current license online to get on the road more quickly.
