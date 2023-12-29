City Seeks Input on Updating Transportation Plan

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is updating its Santa Clarita Transit Transportation Development Plan. This plan is looking at ways to improve the transportation system and the city would like your input on how to best define the future system in Santa Clarita.

Santa Clarita has continued to change and expand since the last Transportation Development Plan and additional residential and business developments have been completed, or are under construction, across the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way many people work and commute and impacted how and when people ride public transit. Now more than ever, the city needs to ensure public mobility options reflect the needs of Santa Clarita residents, visitors and commuters.

The primary goal of the city’s 2023 Transportation Development Plan is to develop a plan that will guide public mobility investment over the next 10 years. The city wants to ensure that newly-developed and changing areas of the Santa Clarita Valley are served effectively by transit and that future operating and capital investments utilize available funding efficiently and responsibly.

Mailed surveys will start arriving in randomly selected Santa Clarita resident mail boxes during the first and second week of January.

Everyone is welcome to take the survey. If you do not receive a survey in the mail surveys will be available at the Transit Maintenance Facility at 28250 Constellation Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

A link to an online survey will be posted soon.

As part of the Transportation Development Plan, riders onboard Santa Clarita buses will also be surveyed. If you see one of the survey staff, please take a few minutes to complete the survey.

Please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com/TDP to learn more information about the project and all the different ways you will be able to participate and have your voice heard.

