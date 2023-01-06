City Inviting Residents to MLK Day Unity Walk

The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, on Monday, Jan 16, at 9 a.m. The event focuses on Dr. King’s legacy and contributions to our nation.

The second annual MLK Day Unity Walk will begin with a brief program, led by Mayor Jason Gibbs, at the flagpole in Central Park, followed by a quarter-mile walk through the park. The morning’s program will feature several guest speakers from the Santa Clarita community who will celebrate Dr. King’s life and work. The event will highlight and encourage attendees to embrace Dr. King’s core values – faith, education, nonviolence, love, leadership, community and hope – as well as participate in a day of service.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk is free and open to the public. No advanced registration is required. For more information, please call the city of Santa Clarita at (661) 255-4965.

