City Inviting Residents to Take Part in Virtual Hearts for Heroes Campaign

The city of Santa Clarita, and our local partners, invite the community to take part in a virtual campaign thanking the essential workers who are providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

#HeartsForHeroes gives Santa Clarita residents a chance to design a heart, display it and post their message of gratitude on social media, which will then be shared with our essential workers.

Here is how it works; you can either download the heart template at Santa-Clarita.com/heartsforheroes.com or design your own heart with whatever supplies you have available at home. Then display your heart either on your door, window, lawn or car. Please take a photo or video of yourself with your heart art and post to social media using #HeartsForHeroes. These posts will then be collected and displayed at different locations for our essential workers to see.

“I regularly keep the frontline workers of this pandemic in my thoughts and prayers,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “This new campaign gives all residents a tangible yet virtual way to show appreciation. The posts you put on social media will be uploaded to screens throughout Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to show our healthcare workers that we support them and thank them for their crucial work.”

Besides displaying the posts for our medical professionals, posts will also be shared with our deputies, firefighters, grocery store employees, mail carriers, trash collectors, bus drivers, local media and all of the other essential workers who continue to provide services during this pandemic.

“We hope to fill our City with hearts, so wherever you may go in Santa Clarita, you will see these signs of love and gratitude,” Smyth said. “Not only is this a great way to show appreciation, but it is also a great activity for your children. We have already seen some of the beautiful sidewalk chalk displays popping up throughout the City. Have your children try their hand at designing #HeartsForHeroes.”

For more information and to download a heart, please visit Santa-Clarita.com/heartsforheroes. For the latest updates on COVID-19, please visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com.