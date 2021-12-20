header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
49°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 20
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
City Launches ‘Places with Spaces’ Art Program
| Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Places with Spaces

Let the city of Santa Clarita be your matchmaker! The City’s Arts division is thrilled to announce the launch of Places with Spaces to assist businesses across all industries in finding their perfect artist match (or matches) to exhibit artwork in their establishment.

Applications for both businesses and artists may be completed online at SantaClaritaArts.com/PWS.

As a part of the program, the city of Santa Clarita will serve as a liaison (or matchmaker) for businesses and artists. Businesses will choose artwork from the City’s artist portfolio to exhibit in their business establishment. City staff will connect both parties creating an art and business relationship.

Artists are invited to apply from outside the Santa Clarita Valley as long as they are within driving distance to manage their installations in person. Artwork cannot be shipped. Only businesses within the Santa Clarita Valley may apply.

Places with Spaces is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses looking to adorn the walls of their establishment(s) and for artists looking to expand their audience and attract potentional new buyers. If you have any questions, please reach out to Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

City Launches ‘Places with Spaces’ Art Program

City Launches ‘Places with Spaces’ Art Program
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Let the city of Santa Clarita be your matchmaker!
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes One Reality Show, Two Commercials

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes One Reality Show, Two Commercials
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Dec. 26:
FULL STORY...

City Hosting Two Blood Drives

City Hosting Two Blood Drives
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
FULL STORY...

City Installs Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Traffic Light Backup Power

City Installs Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Traffic Light Backup Power
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita has taken a major step forward in protecting public safety during power outages by installing a new hydrogen fuel cell backup power system at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
FULL STORY...

2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Seeks Volunteers

2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Seeks Volunteers
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
The Santa Clarita Marathon is returning and is look for any who would volunteer their time to help make it the best marathon so far. 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Launches ‘Places with Spaces’ Art Program
Let the city of Santa Clarita be your matchmaker!
City Launches ‘Places with Spaces’ Art Program
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes One Reality Show, Two Commercials
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Dec. 26:
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes One Reality Show, Two Commercials
Saugus Dance Team Fundraiser Offers Gift Wrapping at Kohl’s
The Saugus High School Dance Team is hosting a gift wrapping fundraiser to assist Santa Clarita families with last minute wrapping of holiday gifts.
Saugus Dance Team Fundraiser Offers Gift Wrapping at Kohl’s
Dec. 22-23: Escape Room Event ‘Tactically Framed’
Saugus High School senior Sophia Celi has created an escape room experience to raise awareness about climate change.
Dec. 22-23: Escape Room Event ‘Tactically Framed’
Herrick Picks Up Historic 600th Win with Victory Over Rio Hondo
GLENDALE — College of the Canyons head coach Greg Herrick picked up his 600th career victory at the college on Friday, as the Cougars fought for a historic 78-67 win over Rio Hondo College during day one action of the Glendale Crossover.
Herrick Picks Up Historic 600th Win with Victory Over Rio Hondo
State Parks Lineup Includes First Day Hikes, Christmas Bird Count
California State Parks released the upcoming holiday lineup, which includes Interpretive Programs, First Day Hikes, Christmas Bird Count, and volunteer opportunities. 
State Parks Lineup Includes First Day Hikes, Christmas Bird Count
Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports Seven New Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 60 new Omicron cases, 3,258 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.
Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports Seven New Deaths
Today in SCV History (Dec. 20)
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Cold Weather Alert Extended Through Tuesday in SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert in Santa Clarita through Tuesday, Dec. 21 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures and wind chill's below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cold Weather Alert Extended Through Tuesday in SCV
FYI’s Annual Holiday Party Brings Cheer and Joy to Dozens of Local Foster Youth
Fostering Youth Independence once again held its annual holiday party, with festivities and gifts for 50 local foster youth supported by the non-profit organization.
FYI’s Annual Holiday Party Brings Cheer and Joy to Dozens of Local Foster Youth
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 189th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 189 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 189th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Dec. 18-19: Inaugural Haus of Claus European-Style Holiday Market at the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent
The Cristal Palace Spiegeltent is inviting the community for its inaugural Haus of Claus Holiday Market, a European-style Christmas Market on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19 starting at noon.
Dec. 18-19: Inaugural Haus of Claus European-Style Holiday Market at the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent
QM Design Group Recognized as Wilk’s December Small Business of the Month
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recently recognized QM Design Group as the 21st Senate District’s Small Business of the Month.
QM Design Group Recognized as Wilk’s December Small Business of the Month
Dec.18: Community Invited to Small Business Pop-Up Event at Bridgeport Park
Join over 30 vendors on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a family-friendly small shops marketplace pop-up event at Bridgeport Park hosted by Family Light Events.
Dec.18: Community Invited to Small Business Pop-Up Event at Bridgeport Park
SCV Community College Board of Trustees Names 2022 Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2022 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
SCV Community College Board of Trustees Names 2022 Officers
Castaic School District Students Share the Holiday Spirit with Art on Display
The Castaic Union School District is proud to have the artwork of its students on display at the Westfield Valencia Town Center now through January 2022.
Castaic School District Students Share the Holiday Spirit with Art on Display
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Dec. 21: ‘Jam for Jesus’ Continues Holiday Tradition
COVID-19 is not putting a halt on this year's 30th annual Jam for Jesus.A group of world-class musicians gathered Tuesday night at Bethlehem SCV Church in Santa Clarita to film the annual concert without an audience, but with an abundance of energy, excitement, and Christmas spirit. The show will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube as well as SCVTV's platforms (Spectrum 20, AT&T 99, Apple TV app, Roku app, and scvtv.com) on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 21: ‘Jam for Jesus’ Continues Holiday Tradition
City Hosting Two Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
City Hosting Two Blood Drives
Thursday COVID Roundup: 188th Death at Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 188 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 188th Death at Henry Mayo
Six Lady Cougars Named All-WSC
College of the Canyons had six players earn All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division accolades, celebrating the achievements of a program that finished second in the conference standings but advanced all the way to the CCCAA State Championship tournament.
Six Lady Cougars Named All-WSC
Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers
Looking for local volunteer opportunities?
Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: