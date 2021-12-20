City Launches ‘Places with Spaces’ Art Program

Let the city of Santa Clarita be your matchmaker! The City’s Arts division is thrilled to announce the launch of Places with Spaces to assist businesses across all industries in finding their perfect artist match (or matches) to exhibit artwork in their establishment.

Applications for both businesses and artists may be completed online at SantaClaritaArts.com/PWS.

As a part of the program, the city of Santa Clarita will serve as a liaison (or matchmaker) for businesses and artists. Businesses will choose artwork from the City’s artist portfolio to exhibit in their business establishment. City staff will connect both parties creating an art and business relationship.

Artists are invited to apply from outside the Santa Clarita Valley as long as they are within driving distance to manage their installations in person. Artwork cannot be shipped. Only businesses within the Santa Clarita Valley may apply.

Places with Spaces is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses looking to adorn the walls of their establishment(s) and for artists looking to expand their audience and attract potentional new buyers. If you have any questions, please reach out to Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...