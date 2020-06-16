City Launches ‘Safer Business Commitment’ Shop Local Initiative

The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce the launch of the “Safer Business Commitment” as a part of the Shop Local initiative. After months of being shut down due to the COVID pandemic, many local businesses are now reopening their doors and want customers to know it is safe to Shop Local.

Santa Clarita Valley businesses can make the commitment by abiding to a set of safety guidelines and completing a short online form. Completing the form adds each business to a published list of “Safer” businesses.

Potential customers can view this list online at VisitSantaClarita.com/SaferBusinessCommitment to know which local businesses are committing to safety precautions for the safety of patrons and employees alike.

Businesses of all sizes and industries throughout our community are invited to commit to a list of safety guidelines and best practices, as issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By making the commitment, local businesses can show that safety is their number one priority and help to ease potential health concerns of would-be patrons,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth.

The “Safer Business Commitment” website includes eight points of promise from businesses, such as using face coverings, practicing social distancing, providing hand sanitizer, intensifying disinfection protocols and COVID-19 training for employees.

“Reopening of our businesses is critical to our economic recovery,” said Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation. “Businesses are working hard to regain the confidence of COVID-wary customers and staff, and this commitment demonstrates the collaboration of reopening safely together as a community and restarting our economy.”

“The SCV Chamber has worked in close partnership with the City and the County to get our businesses reopened, and we ask that our business community work together and make the commitment. Making this commitment and working together will help keep all of us safe and healthy and keep our businesses open and our community working,” added Ivan Volschenk from the SCV Chamber.

“The Valley Industry Association is proud to partner with the city of Santa Clarita in taking the Santa Clarita Safer Business Commitment! We encourage our members and local business to join us,” said Hillary Broadwater, Chairwoman of VIA.

The City is thrilled to be collaborating with the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita on the “Safer Business Commitment,” and additional Shop Local efforts. Many local businesses are struggling to keep their doors open and need the support of the community now more than ever. Residents can help keep the unique assortment of businesses we have in Santa Clarita, many of which employ our neighbors, by choosing to shop local.

Businesses that are interested in making a “Safer Business Commitment” are invited to register at VisitSantaClarita.com/SaferBusinessCommitment.