City Manager’s Monthly Message – October 2021

Grand Openings

The culmination of a major project is always an exciting time. That excitement is amplified when you get to open two landmark City projects in just days of each other. This October, the City is proud to welcome the community to the new Canyon Country Community Center and the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. After years of planning, design and construction, these two facilities are ready to serve the city of Santa Clarita.

The ribbon-cutting for the new Sheriff’s Station is scheduled for Monday, October 18. Located on Golden Valley Road between Centre Pointe Parkway and Robert C. Lee Parkway, this new 46,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility features a 9-1-1 dispatch center, Emergency Operations Center, jail and enough space to house the entire Sheriff’s team. The site also boasts a 180-foot tall communications tower, helipad and a 4,000-square-foot vehicle maintenance facility, so Sheriff’s vehicles can be gassed up and maintained on site. The larger helipad will allow for the Sheriff’s Super Puma helicopters to land easily. Although the facility is now complete, it will be a couple months until it is fully operational, as our deputies will need to transition to the new station.

Make sure to also mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 30, at 10:00 a.m. The entire community is invited to the grand opening celebration for the new Canyon Country Community Center. Residents will get to explore all that is offered in the new 25,000-square-foot Community Center on the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway. The morning’s events will include the official ribbon cutting, performances, food trucks, crafts, activities, demonstrations and more. Make sure to save time to explore the public art that is located throughout the nine-acre site. For more information on both of these landmark projects, please visit santa-clarita.com.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

