City Manager’s Monthly Message – October 2021

October 4
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Want to find beauty in your yard year after year? Learn how to landscape using perennials and native plants! Perennials are plants that live two or more years.
Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to use alternative modes of transportation during Rideshare Week beginning Monday, Oct. 4, lasting through Friday, Oct. 8.
The culmination of a major project is always an exciting time.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6:00 p.m.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Meet the Browns,’ ‘Purple Hearts,’ Three More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 4 - Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021:
The beloved butcher shop, Bob’s Country Meats, plans to temporarily close as store owner Keith Mowry is in critical condition fighting an infection at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to daughter-in-law Ariel.
A man was reportedly killed after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were involved in a shooting in Stevenson Ranch Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
It is time to celebrate everything that makes Santa Clarita an All-Star City! We are thrilled to once again hold our landmark State of the City event in person for 2021. The big event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3:00 p.m. at the brand-new Canyon Country Community Center.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,920 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death, bringing the total number of deaths to 172 since the pandemic began.
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the community to join them for Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona. The event will be held at the Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market Street, on Oct. 10, at 1:00 p.m.
On Oct. 2, 2021 Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. and local vendors will gather around the kid’s pool to watch crates full of rubber ducks make their way down the slide to the finish line at the Aquatic Center in Canyon Country from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Atheists and Freethinkers have been among the top three fundraising teams in the annual Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the last three years, this year, SCAF finished in first place, having raised over $9,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Santa Clarita City Council held a closed session meeting Tuesday to consider buying several parcels of land owned by Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to facilitate the planned extension of Dockweiler Drive through Placerita Canyon.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that California will require kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school.
Carousel Ranch supporters enjoyed an evening of great food, impressive riding celebrations, and exciting auction items at the 25th annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration on August 28th, 2021.
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon. [story]
The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2021 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC).
The SCV Water Board of Directors voted to continue remote meetings in accordance with Assembly Bill 361, which allows the continuation of remote board and standing committee meetings for the duration of the Governor’s proclamation of a state of emergency for COVID-19.
(CN) — Thursday marks the final day of the water year in California, and it was one for the record books — and not just because much of the state saw less than 50% of average rainfall.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday announced the 171st death from COVID-19, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Homicide detectives are now investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl who was taken to the hospital on Sunday under what law enforcement officials described as suspicious circumstances.
