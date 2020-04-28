[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
91°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 28
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up
| Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
cemex megamine bill sb 797
Soledad Canyon mining area | Photo: SAFE Action for the Environment

 

In what has been a decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, on Friday, April 24, 2020, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a formal notice to CEMEX regarding the outstanding amount of $6.3 million owed to BLM. This amount is for CEMEX’s first 10-year contract, which expired in July 2010. In addition, BLM is also collecting the $700,000 bid deposit, made by CEMEX, as forfeiture. The deposit and the $6.3 million reflect the full purchase value of the first contract owed to BLM of $7 million.

In the notice from BLM, it indicates that CEMEX has 30 days from receipt to pay the balance of the first 10-year contract. If the full payment owed to BLM is not received within 30 days from the receipt of the notice, BLM will submit the unpaid bill to the United States Department of the Treasury as an outstanding debt owed to the federal government.

“The fact that the Bureau of Land Management is noticing CEMEX to get the money owed, is just another sign that we are nearing the end of this saga,” said Councilmember and CEMEX City Council Ad Hoc Committee member Bob Kellar. “Time is quickly running out on the second contract, which is set to expire in July of this year. We look forward to the day when we can officially announce that the contracts are expired.”

Consistent with the terms of the second contract – BLM concludes that CEMEX is required to pay the balance of the purchase price no later than 60 days prior to the expiration of the contract. As a result, CEMEX is required to pay BLM $21,080,000 by June 1, 2020, for that second contract.

This latest development comes after a pair of decisions in December 2019, in which BLM stated for each of the two mining contracts no actual production had occurred and no annual payments in lieu of production were made, and therefore annual in lieu of production payments were due.

“The Santa Clarita Valley is home to many points of historical interest, plant and animal species and precious natural resources,” said Councilmember and CEMEX City Council Ad Hoc Committee member, Laurene Weste. “As a City Council, and as a community, we have long-stood firm that mega-mining will never happen in our valley. I want to thank all of the elected officials, organizations and residents who have stood by us over the years. Although the end is in sight – we will remain vigilant.”

This recent development is the latest in what has been nearly a 25-year-long battle over mining rights in Soledad Canyon. The city of Santa Clarita has been fighting to prevent mining in Soledad Canyon since the CEMEX contracts were issued by the federal government in 1990. The CEMEX contracts would have allowed for the mining of 56 million tons of sand and gravel from Soledad Canyon, which would have added up to 1,164 truck trips a day to local roads and freeways. This would have caused air quality issues and potential negative impacts to the Santa Clara River, the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, and wildlife corridors connecting the Angeles National Forest, as well as fish, wildlife and plants in the area.

The city of Santa Clarita would like to thank all of our partners who fought and continue to fight to protect our community from mega-mining.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up

City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up
Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
In what has been a decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, on Friday, April 24, 2020, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a formal notice to CEMEX regarding the outstanding amount of $6.3 million owed to BLM.
FULL STORY...

‘Hearts for Heroes’ T-Shirt Campaign Salutes Essential Workers

‘Hearts for Heroes’ T-Shirt Campaign Salutes Essential Workers
Friday, Apr 24, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has teamed up with the community to show support and gratitude for our essential workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Metro Awarded $107M Grant for Antelope Valley Line Upgrades

Metro Awarded $107M Grant for Antelope Valley Line Upgrades
Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
Following several years of work and advocacy by the North County Transportation Coalition (NCTC) Board, on which Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Councilman Bob Kellar serve, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has been awarded $107 million through California’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital (TIRCP) grant program for upgrades to the Antelope Valley Metrolink Line.
FULL STORY...

April 28: Santa Clarita City Council Teleconference Regular Meeting

April 28: Santa Clarita City Council Teleconference Regular Meeting
Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a teleconference regular meeting Tuesday, April 28, at 6:00 p.m., which can be viewed on the City's website, www.santa-clarita.com. 
FULL STORY...

April 23: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting

April 23: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
The California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 23.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Haddad: Valencia Developer Looking to Attract Healthcare Businesses
As the COVID-19 crisis sparks increased demand and innovation in the healthcare industry, Five Point Holdings LLC is telling healthcare businesses to "Come Home to Valencia."
Haddad: Valencia Developer Looking to Attract Healthcare Businesses
Barger Calls for Action Plan to Relax Safer at Home Orders
Supervisor Kathryn Barger authored a motion that guides the directors of Public Health, Health Services, Mental Health and other appropriate departments to develop an action plan detailing measures needed to contain COVID-19 and outlining the prerequisites for relaxing the Safer at Home Public Health Order.
Barger Calls for Action Plan to Relax Safer at Home Orders
California Tuesday: 45,031 Cases, 1,809 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 45,031 confirmed cases and 1,809 deaths.
California Tuesday: 45,031 Cases, 1,809 Deaths
L.A. County Tuesday: 20,976 Cases, 1,000 Deaths; 439 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 59 new deaths and 597 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Tuesday: 20,976 Cases, 1,000 Deaths; 439 SCV Cases
City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up
In what has been a decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, on Friday, April 24, 2020, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a formal notice to CEMEX regarding the outstanding amount of $6.3 million owed to BLM.
City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up
Barger Unveils Framework for County’s Economic Recovery
Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion, co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis and unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, that outlines the framework for economic recovery and development in Los Angeles County following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barger Unveils Framework for County’s Economic Recovery
Exer, AFC Urgent Care Now Offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing
Antibody testing for novel coronavirus is now available to Santa Clarita Valley residents.
Exer, AFC Urgent Care Now Offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing
West Ranch Student Recipient of $40K College Board Scholarship
New York, N.Y. – The College Board awarded $1 million Monday to recipients of its first ever Complete Your Journey Opportunity Scholarship.
West Ranch Student Recipient of $40K College Board Scholarship
UPDATE: Missing Valencia Woman Found
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Gloria Hope Mauldin.
UPDATE: Missing Valencia Woman Found
Fitucci Cabinets Holding Free Meal Event for Those Out of Work Due to COVID-19
Valencia's Fitucci Custom Cabinets will be holding a free meal event for families and individuals who are out of work due to COVID-19.
Fitucci Cabinets Holding Free Meal Event for Those Out of Work Due to COVID-19
Air Quality Unhealthy in SCV for Sensitive Individuals
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today, Tuesday, April 28, in the following areas:
Air Quality Unhealthy in SCV for Sensitive Individuals
May 4: Bridge to Home Virtual Chili Cook Out Fundraiser
Bridge to Home is partnering with Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewery Company, Salt Creek Grille, The Local Pub & Grill, and Old Town Junction for a fundraising event.
May 4: Bridge to Home Virtual Chili Cook Out Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (April 28)
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
DACC Reunites Stolen Dog with Its Humans in San Francisco
A dog taken to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on April 20 has been reunited with its owners in San Francisco thanks a microchip, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.
DACC Reunites Stolen Dog with Its Humans in San Francisco
Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
After a round of virtual interviews, the nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has chosen the top three winners in the 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards.
Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México are teaming up to host a virtual, international student film festival May 1-10
May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 900 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths from the disease, with a minimum of 430 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake
Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas is calling for comprehensive measures that would strengthen protections for skilled nursing home residents and staff, who tend to be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents
California Monday: 43,464 Cases, 1,755 Deaths to Date
California has had 43,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,755 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 43,464 Cases, 1,755 Deaths to Date
Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted unanimously to name Dr. Pete Getz the new Director of Student Services.
Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
April 30: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting on Thursday, April 30, from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.
April 30: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Colorado, Nevada Join Western States Pact
Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday announced their respective states are joining California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact.
Colorado, Nevada Join Western States Pact
May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
The Valley Industry Association will discuss "Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19" in a virtual Chancellor's Circle Business Briefing on Friday, May 1, starting at 10 a.m.
May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue
L.A. County’s 2020-21 recommended budget is a $35.5 billion spending plan expected to undergo extensive changes due to the COVID-19 crisis.
L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue
%d bloggers like this: