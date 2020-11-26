header image

1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
City Releases Holiday Virtual Events Line-Up
| Thursday, Nov 26, 2020
Downtown Newhall

Travel through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gum drops and into a month of non-stop fun and entertainment with the city of Santa Clarita’s virtual events in December. From Bingo Night to the “Elf” Watch Party and Trivia, there are opportunities for the whole family to dive headfirst into the fun.

Bingo Night returns this month, giving you and your family the chance to take home a fabulous prize from the comfort of your own home! Go up against your neighbors and friends virtually with four rounds of Bingo on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m. Winners will take home a gift card to a Santa Clarita business!

If you’re like Buddy the Elf and stick to the four main food groups, you’ll certainly be in for a treat with the “Elf” Watch Party and Movie Trivia Night on Saturday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. Spread your Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear – but be careful not to get sick eating a whole roll of Tollhouse Cookie Dough as you watch the movie and participate in an evening of “Elf” trivia.

The questions keep on coming as the City will host a virtual Holiday Trivia contest on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m. Join your holiday host LIVE and compete against others in a holiday edition of pub-style trivia, complete with an ugly sweater contest.

The Fine Craft Show continues its monthlong virtual event, featuring unique gifts and a shopping experience unlike any other! Shop online for one-of-a-kind crafts and learn more about the artists behind each piece through Tuesday, Dec. 15 by connecting with the city of Santa Clarita Events page on Facebook.

The second part of the City’s Wild West Virtual Escape Room remains open for gumshoes wanting to crack a case. As the newest (virtual) deputy in Santa Clarita, it is your job to track down a band of outlaws, bring them to justice and recover stolen treasure. Test your skills by solving a variety of puzzles and see if you return the goods in time!

A pair of running events close out 2020 as both the Run Santa Clarita series and Many Mile Challenge are in their final month this December. The Run Santa Clarita virtual race series requires participants to complete at least a 5K run or walk between Dec. 18 and 20 to earn a medal – and more if you are completing the three-month series. Visit santa-clarita.com/RunSantaClarita to register for the final weekend of the series.

Every elementary school student in Santa Clarita is encouraged to participate in the Many Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The school that logs the most miles at the end of the challenge will win a pizza party at home for students! Participants can also earn individual prizes for reaching certain milestones.

All online events and home activities can be found by visiting the city of Santa Clarita’s Virtual Rec Center at santa-clarita.com/VirtualRecCenter and clicking the “Arts and Events” tab. Those interested in the Many Mile Challenge can also visit the City of Santa Clarita Events page on Facebook. For more information on all virtual and at-home events in December, please call (661) 250-3787.
ESCAPE, Canyon Theatre Guild Among L.A. County Arts Nonprofits Awarded CARES Act Funding

ESCAPE, Canyon Theatre Guild Among L.A. County Arts Nonprofits Awarded CARES Act Funding
Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
In a pandemic information ecosystem where uplifting news can be scarce, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Monday $12 million in CARES Act funds have been awarded to 337 arts nonprofits - including a handful of organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley - suffering from COVID-19 business interruption and closures through its L.A. County COVID-19 Arts Relief Fund.
FULL STORY...

Zonta Club Lauds LUNAFEST’s Drive-In Format

Zonta Club Lauds LUNAFEST’s Drive-In Format
Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley produced its 2020 LUNAFEST film festival as a drive-in movie night on Sept. 26 at Castaic Lake.
FULL STORY...

11 Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita Valley

11 Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita Valley
Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
The Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of television productions currently taking place around the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 23 - Sunday, Nov. 29.
FULL STORY...

COC Theatre’s Production of ‘Woyzeck’ Now Streaming

COC Theatre’s Production of ‘Woyzeck’ Now Streaming
Friday, Nov 20, 2020
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department’s recorded production of “Woyzeck” is available to stream online for free now through Saturday, Dec. 12.
FULL STORY...
