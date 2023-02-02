City Reminding Residents of Upcoming Waste Services Changes

Uploaded: , Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

As you may be aware, the city of Santa Clarita awarded a new Waste Collection Services Franchise Agreement to Burrtec Waste Industries, with the new agreement becoming effective July 1, 2023 which includes all single-family, multi-family and commercial properties in the City. At the same time, Santa Clarita residents will begin recycling food waste as a part of the organics program state-mandated by Senate Bill 1383. Beginning July 1, 2023, all residential properties will be required to recycle bagged food waste and loose green waste (or yard waste) in their new green, organics cart. Commercial properties that aren’t already participating in a food waste recycling program will be required to start separating this material from their waste stream as well.

There are a few important things that you should be aware of during these changes. The first is that all city of Santa Clarita residents that currently have waste services provided by Waste Management, will automatically have a new account set up with Burrtec and new trash carts will be delivered beginning July 1, 2023. This cart exchange will take place over several weeks and old carts will not be removed until new carts have been delivered.

These are big changes for our residents and businesses, so we want to make sure you are up-to-date on all the information as soon as it becomes available. Receiving this electronic newsletter is a great start! In addition, please visit our dedicated webpage which includes our informational video series called Trash Talks, as episodes are released, and a FAQ section. Also, if you haven’t already, please follow @GreenSantaClarita on Facebook and the city of Santa Clarita’s social media pages at city.sc/social.

Together we can make this transition as smooth as possible! If you have any questions prior to the release of future Trash Talks episodes, please don’t hesitate to reach out on social media, via email at environment@santa-clarita.com or by calling (661) 286-4098.

