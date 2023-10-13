City Provides Limited Bus Service During Strike

By City of Santa Clarita

The labor action by Teamsters Local 572 continues against MV Transportation, the contractor that provides Santa Clarita Transit service. Santa Clarita Transit has secured a temporary emergency contract with Transit Systems to provide emergency service until labor relations are resolved. The city will provide the following limited, fare-free service:

Local routes to be served with limited service levels:

Route 5/6

Route 12

Buses on Routes 5, 6, and 12 will not be following their normal frequency or by the posted schedule. Buses will run back and forth, traveling along their normal street directions. Wait times for buses can be between 60 and 90 minutes.

School Tripper Routes to be served:

Route 627

Route 623

Route 634

Route 626

Route 621

Route 640

Each school tripper route will follow their normal scheduled pickup and drop-off times.

The city will not be collecting fares for any of the above-mentioned routes. As the buses used are not city buses, Bus Finder and other tracking services will not be available. All buses will be all white, with digital headsigns displaying the Route served.

Dial a Ride will also be limited to urgent medical appointments only.

There is no commuter service.

Please follow Santa Clarita Transit on (X) Twitter for the latest updates, @SCTBus.

The city is not part of the labor negotiations between MV Transportation and the bus driver union and does not have any information on the duration of the strike or what the two parties discuss. The City urges the two parties to continue negotiations in good faith so that a resolution can be reached as soon as possible for the betterment of the Santa Clarita community and all involved.

Please click the image below for a table summarizing the new schedule:

