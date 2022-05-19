City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 19, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

After a more than a two-year wait, the Free to Be Me Music Festival will make its much-anticipated debut at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway, on Sunday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Free to Be Me Music Festival celebrates Santa Clarita’s differently-abled residents – and their families – with an afternoon of free live entertainment, arts and crafts, sports activities, games and much more!

The Free to Be Me Music Festival is for residents of all ages, and admission is free for all attendees. In addition, to live music on the outdoor event stage at the Canyon Country Community Center, the festival will feature sensory-friendly activities like a drum station, as well as face painting and photo opportunities with popular costumed characters.

The festival will include performances by Dance Studio 84 and the Replicas, and the Master of Ceremonies for the event will be Bill Smitrovich from the groundbreaking television show “Life Goes On.”

For more information about the Free to Be Me Music Festival, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...