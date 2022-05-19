City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 19, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

Free to Be Me

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

After a more than a two-year wait, the Free to Be Me Music Festival will make its much-anticipated debut at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway, on Sunday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Free to Be Me Music Festival celebrates Santa Clarita’s differently-abled residents – and their families – with an afternoon of free live entertainment, arts and crafts, sports activities, games and much more!

Free to Be Me

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

The Free to Be Me Music Festival is for residents of all ages, and admission is free for all attendees. In addition, to live music on the outdoor event stage at the Canyon Country Community Center, the festival will feature sensory-friendly activities like a drum station, as well as face painting and photo opportunities with popular costumed characters.

The festival will include performances by Dance Studio 84 and the Replicas, and the Master of Ceremonies for the event will be Bill Smitrovich from the groundbreaking television show “Life Goes On.”

For more information about the Free to Be Me Music Festival, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.

No Comments for : City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business

    May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business

    12 mins ago
  • Santa Clarita Arts Calendar

    Santa Clarita Arts Calendar

    2 hours ago
  • Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85

    Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85

    3 hours ago
  • City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12

    City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12

    5 hours ago
  • Zonta SCV Names Alison Lindemann Recipient of Carmen Sarro Award

    Zonta SCV Names Alison Lindemann Recipient of Carmen Sarro Award

    7 hours ago
  • July 23: SCV Fil-Am Association Hosts Black Tie Gala

    July 23: SCV Fil-Am Association Hosts Black Tie Gala

    9 hours ago
  • Two Cougars Track, Field Standouts Advance to State Championship

    Two Cougars Track, Field Standouts Advance to State Championship

    10 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 19)

    Today in SCV History (May 19)

    17 hours ago
  • LASD Reminds Drivers To ‘Click it or Ticket’ Over Memorial Day Weekend

    LASD Reminds Drivers To ‘Click it or Ticket’ Over Memorial Day Weekend

    24 hours ago
  • Saugus High Senior Awarded Inaugural Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship

    Saugus High Senior Awarded Inaugural Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.