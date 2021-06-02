COC Honors The Class Of 2021’s Accomplisments

College of the Canyons will honor its 2021 graduating class during a special ‘Grad Walk’ celebration, which will be held from June 2 to 5 in the Honor Grove.

Each in-person walk-through experience will celebrate the achievements of this year’s graduating class while adhering to state and county health regulations.

“To say the past 15 months have been challenging would be an understatement, yet the Class of 2021 rose above it all, kept going, were resilient, and have so much of which to be proud,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “I wish to extend my most heartfelt congratulations to this remarkable and inspiring group of students who will undoubtedly make their mark on the world.”

The class of 2021 has 2,360 students who petitioned for graduation.

This class represents 104 majors, with liberal arts and sciences (409) ranking as the leading field of study among graduates, followed by business (307), psychology (298), liberal arts and sciences (CSU health science emphasis) (282), and liberal arts and sciences (CSU social and behavioral sciences) (154).

There are also 930 students graduating with two or more degrees.

The class of 2021 is approximately 62.7 percent female, 1,480, and 37.3 percent male, 880.

Even after more than a year of learning online, students continued to demonstrate academic excellence. Academically, there are 902 students graduating with honors — which requires a 3.5 GPA or higher — and 123 students with perfect 4.0 GPAs, which grants them the status of valedictorians at the college. The average GPA of the class of 2021 is 3.28.

The average age of a COC graduate is 24. The oldest student in the class is 77 years old and the youngest graduates in the class are 46 students who are 17 years old.

Notably, there are also 69 veteran graduates in the college’s class of 2021.

There are 75 students from the school’s Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) program who are either graduating or transferring to a four-year school.

Additionally, 51.7 percent of this year’s graduates have completed at least one course at the college’s Canyon Country campus, which first opened in 2007.

Graduates from the class of 2021 will be heading to four-year schools including: Cal Poly Pomona, CSU Los Angeles, Cal Poly SLO, CSU Channel Islands, CSU Fullerton, CSU Fresno, CSU Long Beach, CSU Northridge, CSU Sacramento, Loyola Marymount University, Northern Arizona University, Sacramento State, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UC Berkeley, UC Davis, UC Riverside, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, UC Santa Cruz, UCLA, USC, UC Irvine, Knox College, Hofstra University, Ottawa University Arizona, Rutgers University, and University of Texas – Dallas, Washington State University.

“These achievements would be remarkable in any year, but given the past 15 months, the determination, spirit, and focus of these students is particularly worthy of celebrating,” said Chancellor Dr. Van Hook.

