COC Summer Sessions Registration Underway

College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 5 through Aug. 19, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.

“We are very excited to offer more in-person instruction courses and hybrid options to provide more options and flexibility for our students,” said Omar Torres, chief instructional officer at the college. “With the right planning, students have an opportunity to select from multiple classes offered throughout the entire summer at different start times.”

The 2023 summer session offers more than 600 high-demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines. Courses will be offered at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, as well as an entire online-only session.

Four sessions are scheduled as follows:

The first five-week session runs June 5 to July 10.

An eight-week session starts June 12 and ends August 7.

A five-week session with all online classes will run from June 19 to July 24.

A final five-week session will be offered from July 10 to August 14.

The majority of courses scheduled during the four sessions will help students complete an associate degree at College of the Canyons or meet prerequisites for transfer to a four-year university.

Summer provides an excellent opportunity for recent high school graduates and other incoming students to get a jumpstart on their coursework before the fall semester starts in August.

High school juniors and seniors can take advantage of summer classes to earn college and high school credit while taking classes at COC with waived enrollment fees.

For all other students, summer 2023 enrollment fees are $46 per unit.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL), is offering more than 40 sections of career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost. Some PPL classes that will be offered over the summer include career skills, English as a Second Language, as well as Healthy Aging for Older Adults and Health/Fitness for Older Adults.

To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, please visit the school’s webpage.

Students can register now for all four summer sessions. Registration will continue until classes are filled.

The College of the Canyons summer schedule of classes is available online.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...