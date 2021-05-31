header image

Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 31
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
COC to Host ‘Grad Walk’ to Celebrate 2021 Graduates
| Monday, May 31, 2021
COC Grad Walk
College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus is ready for its 2021 commencement. Kev Kurdoghlian / The Signal.

College of the Canyons will host Grad Walk from June 2-5 to celebrate its 2021 graduates. The new take on commencement is a “personalized graduation experience,” according to Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer.

“It gives (graduates) an opportunity to return to campus and celebrate their accomplishments as they graduate,” he said, noting that the feedback from students has been very positive. “We do plan to have college staff on hand to celebrate with our graduates at an appropriate distance.”

The college is also hosting in-person graduations this past week and next for William S. Hart Union High School District students who are having their commencements at Cougar Stadium on COC’s campus.

Harnish said over 600 of this year’s 2,360 COC graduates have signed up for Grad Walk, which will be taking place in the Valencia campus’s Honor Grove between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. on each of the four days in the first week of June.

“We wanted to offer a variety of times and days to accommodate as many students as possible and make sure that if students are working or have other commitments that they can still participate,” Harnish said.

The college did not hold any in-person ceremonies last year due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year, everything was virtual and almost came to a complete halt,” said COC Trustee Joan MacGregor. “It’s definitely an improvement this year, and it’ll be even better next year.”

COC ‘s governing board is likely to consider changes to commencement as the college’s student body continues to grow, according to MacGregor, who will be participating in some of the ceremonies next week.

“I feel it’s unfortunate we can’t get everybody together and have one big graduation like we have had for many, many years,” she said. “On the other hand, this will give everyone an opportunity to celebrate the way they feel most comfortable.”

Trustee Sebastian Cazares, a recent COC graduate, recalled the difficulties around graduation in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“I know a lot of individuals felt like they were left in the dark and they weren’t sure what was going on with graduation,” Cazares said regarding last year, noting he’s heard limited feedback about graduation from students this year.

Graduation ceremonies have been held throughout the month of May for different COC departments and program areas. Students participating in COC’s commencement can view to pre-recorded traditional ceremony speeches online.

HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway

COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway
Thursday, May 27, 2021
With hundreds of in-person classes available during the fall 2021 semester, College of the Canyons is offering students and community members the opportunity to get back on track toward earning a degree or preparing for a new career.
FULL STORY...

College Of The Canyons Announces ‘Grad Walks’ Plans

College Of The Canyons Announces ‘Grad Walks’ Plans
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
This year's College of the Canyons graduates will have the opportunity to celebrate offline with an in-person graduation experience.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Receives NEH Grant to Digitize its Farmworker Movement Collection

CSUN Receives NEH Grant to Digitize its Farmworker Movement Collection
Monday, May 10, 2021
The Tom & Ethel Bradley Center at California State University, Northridge has received a $350,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to digitize some of the approximately 22,000 images in its Farmworker Movement Collection that tell the story and document efforts to unionize farmworkers in the 1960s and early 1970s.
FULL STORY...

May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”

May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”
Thursday, May 6, 2021
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version,” a live virtual musical production based on the eponymous beloved television series on May 7-9.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia High Band and Color Guard Perform Last Live Concert of the School Year
The Valencia High Band and Color Guard celebrated its year-end by performing to a live audience last week with a spirited concert and awards ceremony under the radiance of the Valencia High Football stadium lights.
Valencia High Band and Color Guard Perform Last Live Concert of the School Year
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,957 Total SCV Cases; Thursday Last Day for LA Kings, LA Galaxy Ticket Sweepstakes
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed five new deaths and 174 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,957 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,957 Total SCV Cases; Thursday Last Day for LA Kings, LA Galaxy Ticket Sweepstakes
Memorial Day Virtual Tribute Honors Veterans, Military Families
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted her annual tribute to veterans and military families Saturday morning in honor of Memorial Day, marking the end of Military Appreciation Month in May.
Memorial Day Virtual Tribute Honors Veterans, Military Families
Planning Commission to Discuss Central Park Expansion Plan
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hear the city’s plans for the third phase of the Central Park buildout Tuesday.
Planning Commission to Discuss Central Park Expansion Plan
Planning Commission to Consider Resolution Set on Denying Sand Canyon Resort
A resolution officially denying the Sand Canyon Resort will be considered by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday, according to the commission’s agenda released Friday.
Planning Commission to Consider Resolution Set on Denying Sand Canyon Resort
LASD Reports Rise in CCW Permits, Announces New Task Force to Streamline Process
A new Carry a Concealed Weapon, or CCW, unit within the Sheriff’s Department could increase an already rising number of permits issued within Los Angeles County, those familiar with the CCW process said this week.
LASD Reports Rise in CCW Permits, Announces New Task Force to Streamline Process
Phil Lombardi, Local Realtor and Former MLB Player, Dies at 58
Stevenson Ranch resident Phil Lombardi died May 20 due to complications with brain cancer. He was 58.
Phil Lombardi, Local Realtor and Former MLB Player, Dies at 58
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Today in SCV History (May 30)
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
Today in SCV History (May 29)
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
Sheriff, Fire Departments Respond to Multiple Overdoses at Pitchess Detention Center
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials have transported at least a half-dozen inmates from facilities at Pitchess Detention Center this week for suspected overdoses, several of which Sheriff Alex Villanueva hailed as a success for his “Naloxone Custody Pilot Project” on social media.
Sheriff, Fire Departments Respond to Multiple Overdoses at Pitchess Detention Center
LA County Library Reopening Additional Libraries, Bookmobiles for In-Person Service
The L.A. County Library announced it will reopen an additional 21 libraries and 3 bookmobiles, including the Santa Clarita Valley Bookmobile, for select in-person services beginning the week of June 7, as Los Angeles County continues to operate in the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
LA County Library Reopening Additional Libraries, Bookmobiles for In-Person Service
Library of Congress Set to Reopen Four Reading Rooms in June
Beginning on Tuesday, June 1, the Library of Congress will reopen four reading rooms to allow research access for a limited number of registered readers by appointment only, the Library announced today.
Library of Congress Set to Reopen Four Reading Rooms in June
Former LACoFD Captain Pleads No Contest, Gets 32-Month Sentence for Domestic Violence
A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain pleaded no contest to two of the 12 charges against him as part of a plea deal that includes more than two years of prison time and a 10-year restraining order.
Former LACoFD Captain Pleads No Contest, Gets 32-Month Sentence for Domestic Violence
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 300 for First Time in LA County; 27,941 Total SCV Cases
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 12 new deaths and 229 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,941 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 300 for First Time in LA County; 27,941 Total SCV Cases
June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival
Veg Fest SCV announced it will be hosting its 2nd Annual Veg Fest on Saturday, June 5, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Blomgren Ranch as the community comes together to celebrate sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival
Castaic Union School District Welcomes New Northlake Hills Principal
The Board of Trustees at Castaic Union School District unanimously approved the appointment of its new principal, Lisa Loscos, at Northlake Hills Elementary School during Thursday's special board meeting.
Castaic Union School District Welcomes New Northlake Hills Principal
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through August
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver’s licenses expiring through August 31, 2021 allowing commercial drivers to continue to deliver essential products and supplies.
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through August
June 4: Summer Trolley Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s free Summer Trolley will make its grand return to Santa Clarita, offering rides to visitors and residents beginning Friday, June 4, through September 12.
June 4: Summer Trolley Returns to Santa Clarita
State Senators Announce $1 Billion Wildfire-Prevention Package, Legislation
A group of seven state senators announced Thursday their “Blueprint for a Fire Safe California,” which includes 11 pieces of legislation and a $1 billion budget package geared toward wildfire preparedness and prevention.
State Senators Announce $1 Billion Wildfire-Prevention Package, Legislation
June 5: City Announces Free Tire Collection Event for All LA County Residents
The city of Santa Clarita announced it will hold a free Tire Collection Event on Saturday, June 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot where all L.A. County Residents are welcome to dispose of their used tires.
June 5: City Announces Free Tire Collection Event for All LA County Residents
Today in SCV History (May 28)
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County, State Offering Vaccine Sweepstakes, Giveaways; SCV Cases Total 27,934
Starting tomorrow, Friday, May 28, through next Thursday, June 3, at all the Los Angeles County-run vaccination sites, L.A. city sites and the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older getting their first vaccine or bringing a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, will have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of either the Los Angeles Kings or the L.A. Galaxy.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County, State Offering Vaccine Sweepstakes, Giveaways; SCV Cases Total 27,934
