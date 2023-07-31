COC’s Andrew Henderson Continues Career at Sonoma State

Story by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons sophomore Andrew Henderson signed with the Sonoma State University Seawolves men’s basketball program to continue his career at the NCAA Division II level.

The Seawolves compete in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA), having completed the 2022-23 season with an overall 13-17 record, going 11-11 in conference play.

SSU is headed by Rich Shayewitz who is set to begin his second season with the program after being named head coach in 2021.

Henderson completed his two-year Cougar career by reaching 1,006 points and claiming Western State Conference (WSC), South Division First Team selections as both a freshman and sophomore. He was also a California Community College Men’s Basketball Coaches Associations (CCCMBCA) All-State Team select in the 2021-22 season.

The six-foot-four-inch guard out of Chatsworth High School completed his sophomore campaign by leading the conference with 18.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per night.

Henderson reached double digits in all 28 games, scoring 20 points or higher in seven of those contests and recorded a season-high 33 points in the finale vs. Santa Monica College to push him over 1,000 career points.

He worked for a 46.1 percent field goal percentage and his 81.9 percent from the foul line was good for fourth in the WSC, South.

COC finished the 2022-23 season with an even 14-14 overall record and was 5-9 in WSC play.

