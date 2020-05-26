Today in SCV History (May 26)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 1,047 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with 33 new cases and a total of 1,114 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
At its next meeting Tuesday, May 26, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will take action on a motion asking the county to begin planning immediately to prepare for the transition of youth who would have been committed to the state youth prison system, to instead be in the county’s care.
The largest study so far on using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 was published Friday in the Lancet: It found that patients showed no benefit and, worse, were more likely to die or develop an irregular heartbeat.
In the ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday launched California Connected, the state’s comprehensive contact tracing program and public awareness campaign.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday 940 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,081 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Science progresses in incremental steps. How long did it take to realize Earth was not the center of the universe, or what goes up must come down? Science is slow, like watching molasses flow or grass grow.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 1,032 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,063 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) has announced the launch of Virtual Senior Day presented by Chipotle, a social initiative that recognizes high school seniors who missed out on their final season of lacrosse due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Hertz announced Friday it and certain of its U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
On Friday, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, Councilmember Bob Kellar and City Manager Ken Striplin met virtually with Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger to address the requested variance for North County cities to reopen at a pace appropriate for their communities.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday a new collaborative online campaign, “Advance SEL in California,” to engage educators, school leaders, and families in a wider conversation about how to advance, elevate, and spur action on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) in California.
