[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (May 26)
May 26
| Tuesday, May 26, 2020

1956 – Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (May 26)
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
California OK’s Counties to Reopen Places of Worship, Retail Stores
The California Department of Public Health on Monday announced the statewide reopening of places of worship for religious services and in-store retail shopping.
California OK’s Counties to Reopen Places of Worship, Retail Stores
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,114 Cases in SCV, 94,558 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 1,047 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with 33 new cases and a total of 1,114 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,114 Cases in SCV, 94,558 Statewide
When the Cameras Can Start Rolling Again in SCV
It was less than six months ago that cameras were rolling in the SCV, but it seems like much, much longer.
When the Cameras Can Start Rolling Again in SCV
L.A. County Preps for Closure of State Youth Prison System
At its next meeting Tuesday, May 26, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will take action on a motion asking the county to begin planning immediately to prepare for the transition of youth who would have been committed to the state youth prison system, to instead be in the county’s care.
L.A. County Preps for Closure of State Youth Prison System
Dad’s Limp | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
My dad was a disabled World War II veteran in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Rarely did he discuss the war, which was common for many who served.
Dad’s Limp | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Bella Vida, SCV Seniors Salute Memorial Day 2020
An endless stream of seniors drove reverently through the Bella Vida Senior Center Lunch Drive-Thru during Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
Bella Vida, SCV Seniors Salute Memorial Day 2020
Newsom Lays Wreath at Veterans Home, Declares May 25 ‘Memorial Day’
Governor Gavin Newsom laid a wreath at a veterans home Friday and issued a proclamation on Saturday declaring Monday, May 25, 2020, as “Memorial Day” in the State of California.
Newsom Lays Wreath at Veterans Home, Declares May 25 ‘Memorial Day’
Biggest Study to Date Says Virus Deaths Spiked With Use of Hydroxychloroquine
The largest study so far on using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 was published Friday in the Lancet: It found that patients showed no benefit and, worse, were more likely to die or develop an irregular heartbeat.
Biggest Study to Date Says Virus Deaths Spiked With Use of Hydroxychloroquine
Newsom Launches ‘California Connected’ COVID-19 Contact Tracing Program
In the ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday launched California Connected, the state’s comprehensive contact tracing program and public awareness campaign.
Newsom Launches ‘California Connected’ COVID-19 Contact Tracing Program
May 27: LASD Bike, Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Push in SCV
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation in the Santa Clarita area on Wednesday, May 27, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
May 27: LASD Bike, Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Push in SCV
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,081 Cases in SCV, 92,710 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday 940 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,081 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,081 Cases in SCV, 92,710 Statewide
Richard Keysor, 1989 SCV Man of Year, Dies at 91
Richard Keysor, the 1989 Santa Clarita Valley Man of the Year, died at his home in Santa Clarita on May 20. He was 91.
Richard Keysor, 1989 SCV Man of Year, Dies at 91
The Magic Pill | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Science progresses in incremental steps. How long did it take to realize Earth was not the center of the universe, or what goes up must come down? Science is slow, like watching molasses flow or grass grow.
The Magic Pill | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (May 24)
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
Former Mustang Lawrence Russell Inks Deal to Play Professional Ball in Canada
Lawrence Russell was already running when he received the ball with 4.8 seconds remaining in the first round of the 2018 NAIA national tournament.
Former Mustang Lawrence Russell Inks Deal to Play Professional Ball in Canada
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,063 SCV Cases, 90,631 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 1,032 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,063 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,063 SCV Cases, 90,631 Statewide
Premier Lacrosse League, Chipotle to Honor Saugus LAX’s Graduating Athletes
The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) has announced the launch of Virtual Senior Day presented by Chipotle, a social initiative that recognizes high school seniors who missed out on their final season of lacrosse due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Premier Lacrosse League, Chipotle to Honor Saugus LAX’s Graduating Athletes
May 27: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconference business meeting Wednesday, May 27, at 1:30 p.m.
May 27: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Business Meeting
Hertz Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
Hertz announced Friday it and certain of its U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
Hertz Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
Vacation Spots for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Have you ever had a friend or loved one say, “Gee, I can’t wait to get older so I can go to a nursing home?”
Vacation Spots for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
City Officials, Barger Discuss Variance for Reopening Santa Clarita
On Friday, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, Councilmember Bob Kellar and City Manager Ken Striplin met virtually with Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger to address the requested variance for North County cities to reopen at a pace appropriate for their communities.
City Officials, Barger Discuss Variance for Reopening Santa Clarita
California Education Department Launches Social, Emotional Learning Initiative
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday a new collaborative online campaign, “Advance SEL in California,” to engage educators, school leaders, and families in a wider conversation about how to advance, elevate, and spur action on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) in California.
California Education Department Launches Social, Emotional Learning Initiative
%d bloggers like this: