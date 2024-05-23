The Cube Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament

For the second consecutive year, For the second consecutive year, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host a Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament.

This year’s tournament will feature 43 teams, from across California. Games will begin Thursday, May 23 and end Monday, May 27.

Throughout the holiday weekend, 88 games will be played on the NHL, Olympic and Pond Rinks. The tournament features five different age divisions, ranging from the eight-year-old “mites” to the high school hockey players. Each of the teams will be vying for the coveted championship title in their specific divisions.

The Grille will be open for food and The Top Shelf offers a variety of local brews, wines and unique cocktails.

Public sessions will be limited due to capacity and will be located on The Pond. For the entire schedule of games, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.

