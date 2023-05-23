COC’s Bobola Named Classified Employee of the Year

Frederick Bobola, an instructional laboratory coordinator at College of the Canyons, has been named a 2023 Classified Employee of the Year by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office.

Bobola was one of five California classified employees to receive the prestigious statewide award at the Board of Governors meeting held on May 22 in Sacramento.

“When I heard the news, I was quite surprised and humbled,” said Bobola. “The support I received from my co-workers and family was an amazing feeling to experience. Winning this award is not only a great personal accomplishment, but also it is truly an honor to represent College of the Canyons, a place I have called home since 2004 as a student.”

The annual award is given to community college classified employees who demonstrate the highest level of commitment to the Vision for Success, which is the mission of the California Community College System, and equitable student outcomes.

“I wish to congratulate Fred Bobola for receiving this statewide recognition from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “His passion and dedication toward student success is inspirational in everything he does and is a testament to the stellar caliber of employees at the college.”

Bobola first came to COC in 2004 as a former student athlete and credits an influential English professor for changing his life forever. He began working as an English tutor at The Learning Center (TLC) before transferring to UCLA to complete his bachelor’s degree in English literature.

After graduating from UCLA and working in the private sector, Bobola fulfilled his dream of working in higher education by returning to COC, where he has served as instructional coordinator for English, social behavioral sciences, humanities and modern languages for TLC. He oversees a portion of the college’s Title V grant, which aims to promote equitable outcomes for students from historically marginalized demographics.

Since being in this role, Bobola has also served on the executive board for the Classified Senate. Bobola is dedicated to serving students from diverse backgrounds of all ages to help them reach their higher educational goals. In addition to his specialist role, Bobola also serves as the college’s Esports club advisor.

A published author, he recently completed his master’s degree in English with an emphasis in creative writing.

The Classified Employee of the Year Awards are supported through a grant from the Foundation for California Community Colleges. Recipients receive a $750 cash award and a commemorative plaque.

Recipients are nominated by members of their college/district community and endorsed by their local Board of Trustees.

“Fred exemplifies what a College of the Canyons employee should be: dedicated to student learning and success, and ready to seize new opportunities, embrace diversity, and engage in professional development trainings,” said Leslie Carr, director of professional development at the college, who nominated Bobola for the award. “This statewide recognition is well-deserved.”

For more information about the Classified Employee of the Year Awards, please click here.

