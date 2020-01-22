COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting Applications

The College of the Canyons “Canyons Promise” free tuition program for new students is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year.

Launched during the fall 2017 semester, the program provides increased opportunities for new full-time college students to achieve their educational goals by waiving tuition and fees during their first year of study.

Students who maintain the program’s requirements may have their Canyons Promise benefits extended to their second year of study.

“We urge students to apply as early as possible,” said Jasmine Ruys, associate vice president of enrollment services at the college. “We are expecting a substantial increase in students this year because the eligibility requirements are no longer restricted to recent high school graduates.”

To be eligible, a student must be a California resident (or AB 540-eligible student) and a first-time college student.

Upon submitting summer and fall 2020 applications as a first-time student, a link is provided in a welcome email for the Canyons Promise program.

The program will begin to process submitted forms in March, which is when students can expect to be notified of their admittance into the program.

Accepted students will enroll in a one-year sequence of courses with priority registration, preceded by a week-long summer boot camp to learn skills needed to be a successful college student.

A Canyons Promise orientation and Welcome Day will also be scheduled during the summer months to give incoming students the information they need for a successful transition.

Canyons Promise courses will be offered with the benefits of free Open Educational Resources to use as textbooks, peer mentors, and other learning community elements. To ensure students remain on track, ongoing counseling and student support will also be offered. Students will also complete career assessments and receive academic guidance.

Additionally, each student will receive a parking pass or city bus pass.

During its inaugural year, 63 percent of the 260 students enrolled in the program maintained a 3.0 GPA or higher.

The college anticipates that 1500 students will be accepted into the program’s 2020-21 cohort.

For more information about Canyons Promise and to apply, visit the program’s webpage.