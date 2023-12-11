header image

December 12
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
COC Awarded $600K for Zero Textbook Cost, OER Materials
Monday, Dec 11, 2023
COC campus

College of the Canyons has been awarded $600,000 from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office in support of Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC) acceleration and Open Educational Resources (OER) materials that can be used and repurposed by other California community colleges.

The three $200,000 grants will allow the college to create ZTC and OER pathways for certificate programs in the fields of land surveying, water systems technology and sustainable design and development.

“We are so excited to have received this grant from the Chancellor’s Office,” said Joy Shoemate, director of online education and distance learning at the college. “This means students will be able to complete these programs without paying for textbooks, which alleviates the financial burden so many students experience while completing their studies.”

The funding will allow COC instructors to create OER textbooks and redesign online courses with the support of an instructional designer.

In addition, faculty members will update course and textbook content for relevance and currency as part of their regular duties.

COC is committed to supporting the effort of faculty through the Online Education department that engages in OER search, formatting for accessibility, and course redesign assistance.

For more information about the college’s OER and ZTC efforts, please click [here].

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Today in SCV History (Dec. 11)
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
Today in SCV History (Dec. 10)
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
Today in SCV History (Dec. 9)
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
