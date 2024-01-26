Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications

The Canyons Promise program at College of the Canyons is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2024-25 academic year.

Launched during the fall 2017 semester, the program provides increased opportunities for first-time college students who plan to attend full-time. The program helps students to achieve their educational goals by paying tuition and fees for up to two years of study.

The last day of the 2024-25 sign-up period is Wednesday, May 1.

“We highly encourage students to sign-up as early as possible because the program’s cohort size will be limited to 1,600 students,” said Dr. Jasmine Ruys, assistant superintendent and vice president of student services at the college. “We are very excited to welcome a new group of Canyons Promise students and help them reach their academic goals.”

To be eligible, a student must be a California resident (or AB 540-eligible student) and a first-time college student.

Students must submit a fall 2024 application as a first-time college student. Upon completion, applicants will receive a link to the Canyons Promise sign-up form via email.

After signing up for Canyons Promise, students must complete all items found on the new student checklist, including the completion of a 2024-25 FAFSA or California Dream Act application, by May 1, 2024. Late submissions will not be considered. Students can be expected to be notified of their admission to the program after the May 1st deadline.

Students accepted into the program must attend a Canyons Promise session for new students over the summer and will have requirements to meet for the fall semester.

In addition to covering the cost of tuition, the program provides students with high-touch student support and ongoing academic and career counseling to ensure they remain on their academic path. It also leverages the many resources available to students across the college to promote student success.

To date, the program has helped 5,300 students save more than $4.4 million in tuition and fees. Students in the program have consistently outperformed their COC counterparts by completing a higher number of units and earning a higher grade point average in their first semester, and have persisted at a higher rate from year to year.

The Canyons Promise team urges interested students to sign up and complete all necessary steps early to ensure deadlines are met.

For more information about Canyons Promise and to sign up, visit the program’s webpage https://www.canyons.edu/studentservices/enrollmentservices/canyonspromise/index.php.

