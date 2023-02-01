College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place under a reimagined event format on Mar. 29 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

The 2023 class of inductees includes:

-Harlan Perlman – Assistant Coach, Women’s Basketball (1992-2019)

-1986 State Championship Baseball Team

-1996-97 State Runner-Up Women’s Basketball Team

-2007 State Finalist Women’s Volleyball Team

-Chris Lowe – Athlete, Track & Field, 2011 & 2012 CCCAA State Champion (800m)

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. with a special ‘Blue Carpet’ reception featuring music, photo opportunities, memorabilia displays, hot appetizers and no-host cocktail hour.

The evening’s award show style main program will begin at 6 p.m. on the PAC main stage and feature a special presentation for each of this year’s inductees, highlighting their career achievements at College of the Canyons.

“We are extremely excited to honor this year’s class of teams, coaches and student-athletes with induction into the College of the Canyons Athletics Hall of Fame,” said Chad Peters, COC Athletic Director. “The 2023 class includes honorees from multiple eras of Cougar Athletics, each of which are representative of the proud tradition and commitment to excellence that COC Athletics is known for.”

Tickets to the COC Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are on sale now through the COC Athletic Department’s electronic ticketing service. The cost is $40 per guest, with proceeds benefiting the college’s 17 intercollegiate athletic programs.

As in past years, friends, family members and former coaches and teammates of the inductees — as well as all fellow COC students, staff, alumni and Athletic Hall of Fame members — are encouraged to join the COC Athletic Department in honoring its 2023 Hall of Fame class through their attendance at the event.

Additionally, all current COC student-athletes and former COC Athletic Hall of Famers are invited to come out to walk the blue carpet and enjoy the evening courtesy of the COC Athletic Department.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the 2023 COC Athletic Hall of Fame induction Ceremony, please visit the website or call (661) 362-3491.

