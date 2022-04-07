Community Engagement Meetings Set to Address Aquatic Center Project

Uploaded: , Thursday, Apr 7, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

Ahead of a project to address needed pool and deck repairs at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to participate in one of two community engagement meetings in April. Residents can attend an in-person meeting on Tuesday, April 19, or a virtual meeting using Zoom on Wednesday, April 20.

Both meetings will cover the same content so residents can choose the meeting option that works best for their schedule. The in-person meeting will be held at the Canyon Country Library, located at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, on April 19, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., while the Zoom meeting will be held on April 20, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Zoom meeting details are available by choosing the meeting event on the City’s Community Calendar at calendar.santa-clarita.com.

The meetings will include a presentation on the project, which will complete necessary repairs to the pool and deck for the Aquatic Center’s dive and 50-meter pools and is being funded by the Los Angeles County Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure of 2016 (Measure A/North and South Study Area Funding). Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the Measure A funding for the project, ask questions of the City’s project team and provide feedback.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Pool and Deck Repairs project, please contact Project Manager Peter Henne at (661) 284-1427 or via email at phenne@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...