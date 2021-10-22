header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
70°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 22
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
grave markers
Community Leaders Celebrate Filipino Culture, History
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Models walk the runway for a final showcase of Carl Andrada's designs during a Filipino-American cultural festival at Newhall Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 16. Jose Herrera/The Signal
 

Smells of Filipino food wafted outside the Newhall Community Center as a welcome for attendees of the Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley, “Pistahan at Bayanihan” (Festivities and Community) Cultural Festival.

Inside the community center, more than 100 Filipino-American SCV residents sat with friends and families to listen to Fil-Am’s presentation on Filipino-American history — both national and local history.

“We have a long history of Filipinos and Americans working together — for better or for worse,” said Myra Miranda, president of Fil-Am of SCV. “This is a simple celebration, a reminder of that friendship.”

Myra Miranda, president of Fil-Am of Santa Clarita Valley, welcomes attendees to the organization’s Pistahan At Bayanihan (Festivities & Community) Cultural Festival at Newhall Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 16. Jose Herrera/The Signal

October is Filipino American History Month as the earliest Filipino recorded to arrive in North America in the 16th century at Morro Bay, according to Miranda. The festival is a way to honor Filipino culture, history and families’ legacies in how they contributed to the nation, she added.

“As you can see outside, there’s a lot of food, and that’s how we celebrate fiesta in the Philippines,” Miranda said. “Along with the food, you can see there’s always singing and dancing.”

Organizers hosted a fashion show with clothes from fashion designer Carl Andrada. There were also various music performances in the first half of the festival from Elisha Soronio and her brother Marco, Julia Camia, Kyle Dizon and Mnason Abrot.

Jessica Cabanos walks on the runway wearing designs from fashion designer Carl Andrada on Saturday, Oct. 16. Jose Herrera/The Signal

The second half of the festival included a special dance presentation by Fil-Am Kids Dance Troupe and a Philippine cultural dance performance by Kayamanan ng Lahi.

Fil-Am invited various vendors and community leaders such as Claudia Acosta, president of Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, Maynard Maleon of the Los Angeles Consul and Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda.

“You are a vibrant and dynamic part of our community,” Mayor Miranda said. “We embrace you, and we want to be able to include you all in everything our city does. We want you to have a seat at the table and have a say at the table.”

Consul General Edgar Badajos could not attend the festival but left remarks to be read for the community.

“I hope that you will remain committed to educating newer generations of Filipino-Americans about their cultural heritage, as well as the value of civic involvement,” Badajos wrote.

Elisha Soronio, singer, performer and music director, performs a traditional Filipino song at the Newhall Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 16. Jose Herrera/The Signal

Miranda, the event organizer, said the biggest challenge for planning the event was the short turnaround for hosting the festival. She said they normally begin planning months in advance. They were not sure they were going to host this event this year because of COVID-19.

“We are so proud that Filipinos value that spirit of community,” she said. “For no matter what happens, we’re there to support each other. Gratitude is another word I can think of because you know some of these people are still not comfortable (being in large gatherings), but they came to support.”

Santa Clarita Valley community members attend and enjoy Filipino food during Fil-Am Association’s Pistahan At Bayanihan (Festivities & Community) Cultural Festival at Newhall Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 16. Jose Herrera/The Signal
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Santa Clarita Public Library Debuts ‘Trail Tales’ Literary Adventure at Duane R. Harte Park

Santa Clarita Public Library Debuts ‘Trail Tales’ Literary Adventure at Duane R. Harte Park
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
As you walk along the River Village Park Trail at Duane R. Harte Park, you can now enjoy nature and a story at the same time.
FULL STORY...

Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces Record 20th Coaster WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage

Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces Record 20th Coaster WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed “Thrill Capital of the World,” in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and DC, today unveiled plans to add yet another record-breaking coaster—WONDER WOMAN™ Flight of Courage—to its unparalleled thrill ride lineup.
FULL STORY...

Community Leaders Celebrate Filipino Culture, History

Community Leaders Celebrate Filipino Culture, History
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Smells of Filipino food wafted outside the Newhall Community Center as a welcome for attendees of the Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley, “Pistahan at Bayanihan” (Festivities and Community) Cultural Festival.
FULL STORY...

Local Artist to Exhibit Art Show Titled ‘Visions of Steampunk’ at the MAIN

Local Artist to Exhibit Art Show Titled ‘Visions of Steampunk’ at the MAIN
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Local artist and SCAA member Richard Omura will exhibit his art at The MAIN Theater in Newhall through October 31. The show is titled “Visions of Steampunk” and will include many of his unique mixed media works.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 7: HOPE Theatre Arts to Present Live Storytime Event in Canyon Country

Nov. 7: HOPE Theatre Arts to Present Live Storytime Event in Canyon Country
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
HOPE Theatre Arts announced a live, in-person and free storytime event on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2:30 p.m. at The Open Book in Canyon Country.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Begins Administering COVID Vaccine Boosters for all Three FDA-Approved Vaccines to Residents; SCV Cases Total 36,989
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 15 new deaths and 1,227 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,989 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Begins Administering COVID Vaccine Boosters for all Three FDA-Approved Vaccines to Residents; SCV Cases Total 36,989
Santa Clarita Public Library Debuts ‘Trail Tales’ Literary Adventure at Duane R. Harte Park
As you walk along the River Village Park Trail at Duane R. Harte Park, you can now enjoy nature and a story at the same time.
Santa Clarita Public Library Debuts ‘Trail Tales’ Literary Adventure at Duane R. Harte Park
L.A. County Anti-Asian Hate Crimes See 76% Increase in 2020
The total number of anti-Asian hate crimes within Los Angeles County rose 76% in 2020, according to a report released Wednesday.
L.A. County Anti-Asian Hate Crimes See 76% Increase in 2020
County ‘Rental Property’ Notice Sparks Homeowner Confusion
Residents in unincorporated Los Angeles County were told Thursday to ignore a recent notice concerning home registry from the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, according to officials in Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office.
County ‘Rental Property’ Notice Sparks Homeowner Confusion
Classified School Workers Undergo COVID-19 Vaccine Verification
Classified employees within the Saugus Unified School District are now showing their COVID-19 vaccination verification or undergoing weekly testing to work in the office.
Classified School Workers Undergo COVID-19 Vaccine Verification
Californians 70 and Older Can Renew Driver’s Licenses Online Through 2022
Californians age 70 and older may continue to renew their driver’s licenses online or by mail through Dec. 31, 2022. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed legislation to extend this temporary rule.
Californians 70 and Older Can Renew Driver’s Licenses Online Through 2022
Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces Record 20th Coaster WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage
Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed “Thrill Capital of the World,” in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and DC, today unveiled plans to add yet another record-breaking coaster—WONDER WOMAN™ Flight of Courage—to its unparalleled thrill ride lineup.
Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces Record 20th Coaster WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage
Community Leaders Celebrate Filipino Culture, History
Smells of Filipino food wafted outside the Newhall Community Center as a welcome for attendees of the Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley, “Pistahan at Bayanihan” (Festivities and Community) Cultural Festival.
Community Leaders Celebrate Filipino Culture, History
SCV Native, Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene Offering Free Cleats for Local Kids
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene is returning to his former home of Stevenson Ranch Saturday to meet local kids and give out free baseball cleats.
SCV Native, Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene Offering Free Cleats for Local Kids
Today in SCV History (Oct. 22)
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
grave markers
Wilk Demands Newsom Admin to Halt Auto-Renew Of No-Bid Contract for Valencia Testing Lab
Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, (R-Santa Clarita), delivered a second letter Thursday to ensure accountability on a state-funded COVID-19 testing lab.
Wilk Demands Newsom Admin to Halt Auto-Renew Of No-Bid Contract for Valencia Testing Lab
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,924; L.A. County Ready to Administer Additional Boosters
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 27 new deaths and 1,167 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,924 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,924; L.A. County Ready to Administer Additional Boosters
CSUN Welcomes Longtime Nickelodeon Animator as Art Department Professor
Aglaia Mortcheva has spent over 20 years working in animation, from Comedy Central to Nickelodeon and FOX, and is eager to share her insights on turning cartoons into characters people care about as a professor in California State University, Northridge’s animation program in the Department of Art.
CSUN Welcomes Longtime Nickelodeon Animator as Art Department Professor
City Inviting Area Nonprofits to 2021 Nonprofit Symposium
The city of Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program is pleased to partner with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council and the SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network for the 2021 Nonprofit Symposium.
City Inviting Area Nonprofits to 2021 Nonprofit Symposium
Week Nine Foothill League Roundup for Trinity, Santa Clarita Christian, Castaic
The end of the season approaches as the Santa Clarita Valley football teams are officially over halfway done with league play.
Week Nine Foothill League Roundup for Trinity, Santa Clarita Christian, Castaic
Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus
After a year of virtual celebrations, the only zooming that will be done at the College of the Canyons Fall 2021 Science Talk Star Party will be through actual telescopes.
Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus
CalArtian Among 17 Winners of Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted 17 students, including Sujin Kim from California Institute of the Arts, winners of the 48th Student Academy Awards competition.
CalArtian Among 17 Winners of Student Academy Awards
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Seventeen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Baby Food Challenge Kicks Off Locally for Terminally-Ill SCV Toddler
Hundreds of Santa Clarita teens gathered on Sunday, Oct. 17, to join actor-influencer Eric Artell in kicking off the “ASMD Baby Food Challenge,” a social media challenge created to raise awareness for local toddler Damian Markham and Wylder Nation Foundation. 
Baby Food Challenge Kicks Off Locally for Terminally-Ill SCV Toddler
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Family Promise To Break Ground On New Resource Center
Family Promise Santa Clarita in partnership with Williams Homes, And HomeAid LA, will break ground on their new local resource center. 
Family Promise To Break Ground On New Resource Center
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccines for Sports Viewing; 36,859 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,267 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,859 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccines for Sports Viewing; 36,859 Total SCV Cases
COC Cross Country Star Named CCCSIA Athlete of the Month
College of the Canyons freshman cross country runner Danielle Salcedo has been named the California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) Female State Athlete of the Month for September.
COC Cross Country Star Named CCCSIA Athlete of the Month
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: